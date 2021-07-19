Patrick “Pat” Sotero Cruz

Patrick “Pat” Sotero Cruz, aka (Cruzer), passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 75 at his home in Taft, CA. He was born on April 22, 1946, in Lompoc, CA. He was 1 of 10 children to Salvador and Esther Cruz. Patrick graduated from Lompoc High School in 1964 and from there he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He began his career as a machine gunner and then proudly served in the Vietnam war. After the war, he returned to Lompoc where he was employed at Johns Manville and Lompoc Cooler. During this time, he joined the “Viking’s MC” where he shared a lifelong brotherhood. Years later, he moved to Taft, CA to begin his 40-year career as an oil field operator in 1980.

Patrick had a big heart and unconditional love for his family. He is survived by children Pamela (Nick), Tamara, Kimberlee (John), Sanya (Jeno), Teddy (Marcella), and Marcus (Megan). He had an endless love for his 23 grandchildren: Damon, Stevie, Elijah, Devin, Austin, Gabriella, Isabella, Christina, Samantha, Sheridan, Ian, Lakin, Hannah, Jenny, JohnJohn, Seven, Krystian, Deegan, Peewee, Connor, Ruby, Max, and Dominic. He had 12 great-grandchildren: Audrina, Avalynn, Leo Sotero, Zain, Chloe James, Brent, Cooper, Evelyn, Brenner, Silas, Berkleigh, Lindley. He had an unbreakable bond with siblings Gloria Laucirica, Christine Terrones, Richard Cruz, and Theresa Vasquez. He was a proud God Father to Rachel Gonzalez. He had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that all held a special place in his heart.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Gregory Cruz, John Cruz, Salvador Cruz Jr, Angie Vargas, and Eleanor Magallon. He will always be remembered as a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is known for his words of wisdom, tough shell, big heart, and selflessness. Oorah and Semper Fi!

July 24th, 2021, Visitation will be held at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary from 3 pm- 8 pm. Located at 123 North A Street, Lompoc, California.

July 31st, 2021 will be a Burial at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery Saturday, at 10:30 am. Following will be a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Memorial Veterans Building.