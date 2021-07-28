Helen E Sullivan

August 8, 1936 – July 22, 2021

Helen Estella Sullivan, the daughter of Harry and Verna Gooding was born on August 7, 1936 in Terra Alta, West Virginia. She was the first child of Harry and Verna’s 15 children.

She peacefully passed away on July 22, 2021 in Bakersfield, California at the age of 84.

After marrying Douglas Eugene Sullivan in 1954 they lived in Oklahoma until 1959. They moved to Riverdale, California then in 1962 moved to Taft. She had 5 children. She worked as a housekeeper for the Caprice Motel for many years, then as a housekeeper at Westside Hospital. Then she and her husband were hired to manage the Caprice for several years before retiring. She loved cooking for all the family get togethers, and making fudge, peanut butter balls and other candies for the holidays for all her friends and family. She is going to be dearly missed by all that knew her and those who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Verna Gooding, her husband Douglas Eugene Sullivan, sons Gary Dean Sullivan and Douglas Lee Sullivan. Brothers Douglas Eugene, Donald Ray, and Dennis Dwayne Gooding. She is survived by children Debra Laney and family, Randy Sullivan and family, Jerry Sullivan and family. 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great grandchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren. Sisters Barbara Fields, Verna ( Babe) Wilker, Virginia Hughes, and Linda Flowers and their families. Brothers Harry Jr. (Sonny), William James (Jim), Richard, Robert, Charles (Tinker), David Carl, Kenneth Gooding and their families.

We want to express sincere thanks to everyone at Divine Mercy Guest Home and American Hospice Care of Bakersfield for all care.

Graveside services will be held at Westside Cemetery on August 2, 2021 @ 10:30 and all guests are welcome to gather after the service at La Salsa Restaurant and Cantina 101 E. Kern Street. To convey online condolences please visit www.EricksonAndBrown.com.