July 19, 2021 - Taft, CA

Robert was born on June 15, 1950 in Hanford CA to Norman and Val Peters. He grew up in Wasco CA, attended St. John's School and Wasco High School, class of 1968. Robert had many occupations during his life including rancher, cowboy, hairdresser, store owner, cafe owner, semi-pro golfer, and his most enjoyable a much loved "pa" to his great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, children Samuel Woods and Mahalia Peters.

Surviving Robert is his wife of 39 years, Colleen Nichols Peters; children Cassandra Woods Bradford (Steve), Elizabeth "Mimi" Woods, Kaddance Peters, Joseph Peters, Cecilia Peters; sibilings Val Ann Calvert, Steven Peters, Edward Peters and Theresa Gary (Steve); 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert prayed the Holy Rosary daily. In his honor, we ask that you say a prayer for him and your loved ones.