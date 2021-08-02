Charles Pezer

Charles William Pezer, 75, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Taft, Ca., after a short battle with cancer.

Chuck was born March 29, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio to Charles and Elaine Pezer. He attended schools in East Liverpool and graduated from Beaver Local High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Jennie Lee Pezer, on March 29, 1969. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. Chuck and Jennie moved their family to Taft, Ca. in 1982. Chuck worked for Oil-Dri (Jonny Cat) in Taft for 26 years before retiring in 2013.

After retirement, most days you could find Chuck sitting in his garage with his Corvette and a beer, providing free neighborhood watch. Chuck enjoyed listening to classic country on Sirius XM and could identify every singer and, most of the time, could recite an interesting story about the artist. He enjoyed going to the casinos with his wife Jennie and taking occasional trips to Laughlin.

Chuck is survived by his son Charles Pezer, Jr. (Heidi) of Taft; son Don Pezer (Tammy) of Taft; brother Jim Pezer (Maria) of Riverside; sister Susan Franklin (Jerry) of Bakersfield; sister Pam Semple of Riverside; brother-in-law Duane Alspaw of Bakersfield; and 8 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Jennie Pezer; father Charles Pezer; mother Elaine Shelley; and sister Nancy Alspaw.

Graveside services for Charles William Pezer will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Anna and the Hoffman Hospice staff and Angie Milner and

staff at Greenlawn Funeral Home for the amazing care and compassion given to Chuck during and after his battle with cancer. You are all appreciated.

Songs for Chuck Pezer’s Funeral

During Service:

-Go Rest High on That Mountain (Vince Gill)

-Together Again (Buck Owens)

-Just Beyond the Moon (Tex Ritter)

Pre/Post Service:

-He Walks With Me (Merle Haggard)

-Are You Washed in the Blood? (Allen Jackson)

-How Great Thou Art (Allen Jackson)

-Softly and Tenderly (Merle Haggard)

-Old Rugged Cross (Allen Jackson)

-I’ll Fly Away (Allen Jackson)

-What a Friend We Have in Jesus (Merle Haggard)

-I Saw the Light (Hank Williams)