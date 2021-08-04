MARY CURRY BROWN

Obituary Send Flowers

January 1, 1953 — July 2, 2021

We are grateful and blessed beyond words for the many years we were able to spend with you, dear sister. Right from the beginning, you were quite a little character - from toddler to adulthood. You could light up a room with your infectious laughter, your gift of storytelling, and your witty sense of humor. You were, indeed, the life of the party.

We sisters have had so very many special memories of simply being together and enjoying one another. These memories are precious, and we will cherish them forever.

We love you dearly, Mary, and you will be greatly missed for so many reasons. One day we will be reunited together again in heaven, and we five sisters will make new and beautiful memories.