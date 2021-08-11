Joyce Ann Jackson Mead

Nov. 20, 1949 - July 28th, 2021

Joyce Ann Fuller was born in Taft, CA on November 20, 1949. She was one of the "Fort Babies" having been born at the Taft Fort. She was raised in Taft and graduated Taft High School in 1967, where she met the "love of her life", Richard Jackson, also a Taft High graduate, class of 1967. They married shortly after she graduated in October of 1967 and had two children together; Scott Richard and Cynthia Lynn. The family enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing and snow skiing. They were married until his passing in March of 2008.

Joyce started a dog grooming business, Joyce's Pampered Pets, in 1977. She pampered and groomed dogs for 35 years. She loved animals, especially her beloved little "Silkies". She met Mickey Mead while grooming his dog. Both she and Mickey were recently widowed and had similarly suffered great loss. They became great friends and married on Jan. 10, 2011. They loved and cared for each other until her passing.

Joyce dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She participated in and always supported everything she could. She was a loving and very giving woman and would always help her friends in need. Joyce was a devout and dedicated Christian and sung in her church choir. She loved the Lord all her life. She will be greatly missed.

Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Vincent Jackson, her brother Marvin Fuller of Bakersfield, her mother Reba J. Fuller and father James L. Fuller of Taft.

Joyce is survived by her husband Mickey J. Mead, her son Scott Richard Jackson and wife Dawn and grandchildren Emily and Nicholas Jackson of Holt Summer, MO. her daughter Cynthia Lynn and husband John Stark and grandchildren Zechariah and Kara Stark of Bakersfield, her brother Dennis Fuller of Bakersfield, her sister Jean and husband Charles Morris of Taft, her sister in law Darlene Fuller of Bakersfield and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on August the 9th at 10:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery on 440 Bob Hampton Road in Taft, CA. Condolences can be sent to Erickson & Brown Funeral Home on 501 Lucard Street in Taft, CA 93268