Daniel Wayne “Boon” Elissague

Obituary Send Flowers

Sept. 29, 1944-Aug. 1, 2021

Daniel was born in Taft, CA to Eugene and Mary (Mann) Elissague. He attended all Taft schools: Roosevelt, Lincoln, TUHS [class of 1963] and Taft College. He served in the Army during the latter half of the 1960s; he was stationed in Germany as a mechanic. He came back to California in 1970 to Taft, leaving only briefly to spend a few years living and working in LA for United Artists in the music warehouse department.

Daniel was a father, friend, and lifelong Deadhead. He was also a jack of all trades, working in a variety of interesting places: cat litter factory, car dealership, community college library, and a record store.

Daniel is survived by his daughter Roxanne and his two cats (Pooh and Pookie). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ann.

A celebration of life will be taking place later on this year when the weather improves. In the meantime, take a little time from your day to listen to some of your favorite albums in his honor.