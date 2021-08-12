RITA LOUISE HAMILTON

June 1, 1936 – August 6, 2021

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery for Taft native, Rita Hamilton, 85. Rita was born on June 1, 1936 in Taft, California and passed away on August 6, 2021 in Bakersfield, California. She was preceded by her parents, Norman and Edith Plaugher; brother, Richie Plaugher; and by her son-in-law, Grant Salyers. Rita is survived by her children, Cheryl (Kal) Vaughn, Christie Salyers, and Scott (Kelly) Hamilton; her grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie) Salyers, Karis (David) Sumner, Michael (Jordan) Vaughn, Carson Hamilton, Abby Hamilton, and Grace Hamilton; her great-grandchildren, Christian Salyers, Cameron Salyers, Saylor Sumner, and Parker Vaughn; Sister, Lita (Bill) Hill; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Rita was very loved and will be greatly missed by her family. Her family will always cherish their memories. Arrangements have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. www.GreenlawnM-c.com