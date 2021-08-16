Henry Franklin Messenger, Jr.

Obituary Send Flowers

Born June 1, 1961, in Abilene, TX, went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 60. JR moved to Taft with his parents and sisters in the late 60's and was working on cars by the age of 14. He worked in the family wrecking yard, and found joy in hot rodding cars, and honed his skills as a mechanic. This ability served him throughout his life, and allowed him to provide for his family, that he was so proud of and loved so much. JR had a wonderful sense of humor, getting away with quips, most would not dare to say, always with a grin. He enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family, riding his quad, and camping. JR loved spending time with his many grandchildren, especially watching his granddaughter Emily play softball as he was her number one fan.

JR was generous with his time and was always ready to lend a hand or advise. He was always more concerned with the needs of his family and friends, than his own, and truly was a selfless man,

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Messenger, Sr. and his mother, Judy Messenger. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Messenger; his two sisters, Sharon Messenger and Carolyn Golleher (Mark); his six children, Holly Phillips (Jared), Courtney Tassey (Jimmy), James Esparza, Emily Bosworth (David), Brian Gockel (Rebecca) and Allan Gockel; his grandchildren, Emily Phillips, Lauren Phillips, James Roosevelt III, and numerous grandchildren in North Carolina. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends, all of which will miss his wit and generous nature.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at The Masonic Lodge, 521 North Street, Taft, CA 93268. www.GreenlawnM-c.com