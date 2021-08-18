Judith Arnold Markovitz, RN

Aug 28, 1941 - Aug 11, 2021

My mother was born to Ed and Edna Arnold in Los Angeles, CA. She grew up in Maricopa. She went to nursing school in LA. She lived in San Mateo and Montara, CA, as well as Washington state, Nevada and Florida. Her last years were spent with lots of family here in Taft. She was a member of FBC Taft. She is survived by Chris Leiby (son), Tom Arnold (brother), Barbara Fragale (sister) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be Aug 28, 2021 at 1 pm at First Baptist Church, 220 North St, Taft.