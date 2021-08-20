HARRIET LEE WAGNER

May 29, 1942 – August 12, 2021

Harriet was born in Alameda, CA. on May 29, 1942 to Leo and Cleo Amadisto. They moved to Taft, CA where she attended Taft Union High School and also took a couple of classes at Taft College. Harriet then started her career as a telephone operator for Contel for 28 years until they closed their office and she then went to work for Oilfield Controls for 10 years. Harriet loved her grandchildren with all her heart; she never missed anything from the first day of school, to school programs, birthday parties, and one of her all time favorite things to do was to watch her grandchildren at all their sporting events. I don’t think she ever missed a single game no matter what you could always count on her calling everyday just to see how everyone was doing and how their day went. Harriet also enjoyed her group of very close friends whether it was going to her birthday club luncheons or celebrations or a day or a weekend at the casino she loved her family and friends dearly and would do anything for anyone.

Harriet is survived by her daughter, Karis Kozloski and her husband, Rick Kozloski; her daughter-in-law, Carrie Wagner; her grandchildren, Sierra Kozloski, Caleb Kozloski, and Kaylee Kozloski, also Kylie Wagner, Chase Wagner and Corrina Coyle and her husband, Chris Coyle. Harriet is also survived by her longtime companion, Jim Billington; plus lots of long time family and friends.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Cleo Amadisto; her husband, Jack Wagner and her son, Darin Wagner.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Taft First Assembly Church located at 314 Asher Ave., Taft, CA 93268. Pastor Floyd Jordan will officiate. A potluck will immediately follow.

Services are in care of Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. www.GreenlawnM-c.com