Vicki Walker-Martin

Vicki Walker-Martin born August 7, 1949 in Bakersfield, CA.

Vicki left this earth on Friday August 13, 2021. She has now been united with her beloved husband Lewis, her sister Linda Walker –Hammerschmidt, mom and dad, and grandparents.

She leaves her son Logan Shultz, of Whitestown, Indiana, three grandchildren, Isaac, Skyler, and Ryann of Brownsburg, Indiana and sister Lynn Jahn and husband Denis of Visalia, CA. many friends and tiny dog Baby Girl.

She attended school in Bakersfield and graduated from high school as well as beauty school in North Carolina.

At her request there will not be a service. Her ashes along with Lewis’ will be scattered at the Pismo coast. Many thanks to the staff of Bakersfield Heart Hospital for their loving care.

Please get a COVID shot!!