Tanya Lorene Young

Obituary Send Flowers

Tanya Lorene Young passed away at her home on August 10, 2021. She was born in Downey, CA to Richard and Pamela Caples. She attended Taft Union High School. She loved doing arts and crafts and she especially enjoyed doing diamond art photo, and spending time with her loved ones and friends.

Tanya was married to the love of her ife Micheal Young and they spent 20 years togeather.

She is survived by her husband Micheal Young of Taft. Father Richard Caples of Taft, Brother Lonnie Enos of Buffalo, MO, Sister and brother in Law Crystal and Craig Curtis of Taft. Sister in laws and brother in laws, Janice and David Redmond of Marinette, Ohio, Janet and Ricahrd Sterm of Marinette, Ohio, Bruce and Deanna Young of West Virginia.

Children Dylan Kinbsbury, Tanner Caples, Harlie Caples, Hayden Caples all from Taft, CA. Carrie Ann Young and Micheal Young of Bakersfield, CA, Justin Young and Ashley Young of Bakersfield.

Grandchildren Riddley Irene Young, Faith Young, Decalin Shultz, Nevah Freeman of Bakersfield, CA. Many nieces and nephews and cousins. Neices Little David & Dakota Redmond, Little Donnie Martin & Kayla Martin.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Paul and Patricia Riley of Taft, CA. Robert and Susan Caples of Santa Paula, CA. Mother Pamela Jean Caples of Taft, CA. Aunts Rosie Rolar of Derby Acres, Rebecca Caples of Taft, CA. Paul Riley of Bakersfield, CA and son Chance Caples of Taft, CA.

Viewing service will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Greenlawn Funercal Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313 from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sepember 4, 2021 at Taft Moose Lodge 205 N. Tenth St. Taft, CA 93268 at 3:30 p.m.