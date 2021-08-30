Michael Gale Penney of Bakersfield, California passed away
on August 21, 2021, at the age of 75. He was born in Taft, CA December 27, 1945
to Robert (Bob) and Jerry Steinert Penney.
Mike attended Taft schools and graduated Taft High School in 1964. He also
received an Associate Degree from Bakersfield College in 1977.
After High School he went to work in the oil fields. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy
in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1969. He went back to work in the oil
fields for a short time before joining the Taft Fire Department. He left the Fire
Department and started work with Elden's Drapery and Carpet cleaning where he became
the manager. After several years with that position, Mike went to work for the Kern
County Veterans Services in 2008. He was a veteran and dedicated VA Representative
and helping veterans obtain benefits was his calling. In 2013 he retired from the County and
became self employed as an independent VA Representative dedicated to helping home bound
veterans.
Mike was reunited in Heaven by family who preceded him - his parents Bob and
Jerry Penney.
Mike is survived by his wife Robbie Rose Penney, Daughter Cynthia and Louie
Yrigollen, Son Michael and Erin Penney. Sisters Janie and Jim Olafson, and Roberta
Penney. Grandsons Jonathan Yrigollen, Christopher, Cody, Brandon and Michael
Penney and Granddaughter Allison Yrigollen and six Great Grand children.
Graveside service will be held September 17, 2021, at 9:15 A.M. at Bakersfield
National Cemetery located at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Honor Flight
(www.honorflightkerncounty.org) or a favorite charity of your choice in Mike's name.
Posted online on August 31, 2021