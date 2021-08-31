June O. Miller

Obituary Send Flowers

June O. Miller went home to be with the Lord August 21,2021 at the age of 82. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones, who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest as a family.

She was born March 8, 1939 in Newhall, California to Thomas and Esther Trees. June and her husband Carl F. Miller founded Quality Mud Service, Inc in 1979. They ran a successful business for many years to come. She is survived by her 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

June was devoted to her family and not a day went by where the words “I love you” were not spoken. She was the most selfless and loving person to everyone she knew; always willing to lend a hand or just listen when needed. She was the center of her family and will be missed deeply by all.

She loved to crochet, cook, gamble and fish. She loved to travel with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching them play baseball, swim and race motocross. She especially loved riding Harley’s with her family, on the back of her son Michael’s bike.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl F. Miller, her parents Tom and Esther Trees, her sister Jean Nunley, and her brother Thomas Trees.

She is survived by her children Carla & Michael Kennedy, Diane Green, Mike Ruch, Patrick and Lisa Miller, Denise and Michael Mashburn, grandchildren Meagan, Cory, Scotty, Carl, Mendy, Brittany, Cristen, Jason, Justin, Stephanie, Dwight, Cody, and Angelica and their spouses, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at West Hills Church of the Nazarene in Taft, Ca. on Friday September 3, 2021 at 10:00AM, graveside service will follow at West Side Cemetery, and reception to follow.