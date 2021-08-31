ROBERTA (ROBBIE) JEANETTE PENNEY (1941 - 2021)

Roberta (Robbie) Jeanette Penney was born July 30, 1941 to her parents Robert (Bob) Penney and Jerry Steinert Penney of Fellows, CA.

Robbie attended Midway School in Fellows and Taft Union High School in Taft.

She was a cancer survivor and had struggled for over 40 years with very serious complications of her cancer treatment. Her long and difficult struggle ended on August 24, 2021 at the skilled nursing facility caring for her in Bakersfield, CA.

Robbie was an avid volunteer and was always volunteering in her community when her health would allow her to. She supported many causes around her hometown of Taft, such as Relay for Life, The Fort Preservation Society, The Petroleum Club and the VFW, which was very dear to her heart.

She had a passion for helping those in need and was the volunteer director of several Food Bank Programs through her church and the CARE National Food Bank program. If she knew someone needed help, she would find a way to help them, regardless of her own circumstance. She just couldn't allow someone to go hungry.

Robbie was also adamant about volunteering in her grandchildren's schools from K - 12. She was always working in a concession stand or setting up for sporting events and helping with classroom parties. She was probably best known and remembered for her annual Gift Wrapping for Charity outside the Taft Kmart at Christmas time. She would wrap presents from morning to night for donations. Always giving the donations to local charities such as Shop with a Cop, Women's and Children's Center, and of course, local food pantries.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tami and Randy Sivils. Her grandchildren: Mathew Jones and spouse Elizabeth; Zackary Jones and wife Carry; Dylan Sivils; and Tiffani Holder and husband PJ. Her great-grandchildren: Robert Jones; Cooper Jones; Karli, Benni and Berkli Holder. A sister: Janie Olafson and husband Jim.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Jerry Penney and her brother Michael "Mike" Penney.

Robbie was an incredibly loving, caring and giving person whose family was not determined by a blood relationship. She instead considered family by the love, support and friendship he had with the person. Therefore, she was called Mom, Grammy and Sister by so many others not listed above.

A graveside service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on September 2, 2021 at West Side Cemetery 440 E. Cedar St., Taft CA 93268 .