Born December 11, 1968 in Martinez, Ca to Roger and Susan Lund. On August 10, 2021 the lord called him home. David spent his youth and teenage years growing up in Cuyama Valley. He graduated salutatorian in 1987 from Cuyama Valley High. He was a Taft College graduate, gun enthusiast, studied survival skills and could run the debate floor on any subject.

David worked for various oilfield companies throughout his years and in 2008 became self employed and started his company Innovative Energy Systems Inc. His last position was held through So.Cal.Gas at Porter Ranch as an Independent Contractor. He always went above and beyond what was asked of him. He held the highest of standards and was well respected for his knowledge, work ethics and safety measures.

He shined at work but to me he shined the brightest when he became a father to Alyssa and Noah. David's father Roger Lund precedes him in death. Survivors include myself: Elaine Lund and our children Alyssa and Noah Lund. Mother: Susan Lund. Brothers and their families Timothy and Debbie Lund: Shawna and Raymond Triplett and Alex Mills, Bruce and Carey Lund: Colin and Mattew Lund, James and Amber Lund: Jonah,William,Joshua,Jayme and Andrew Lund.

A wake will be held September 4th at 4pm at 306 Sunset Lane in Taft. Memorial Service and remembrance celebration will be held on September 5th at 2pm at the Taft Fort: 915N 10th street. Pastor White of New Cuyama will officiate and all arrangements are under the care of Erickson & Brown.