Marjorie Lou “Chipper” Miller Nelson

Obituary Send Flowers

Marjorie Lou “Chipper” Miller Nelson was born on the 10th of July, 1926 in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She passed away on the 5th of September, 2021 in Santa Maria, California. The daughter of Frank Miller and Sara Mary Eileen Beatty, Marjorie grew up on a farm in Grove City with her younger sister Bette Louise Miller, her great Aunt Viola, and Uncle Seymore Miller. Early farmyard experiences such as milking cows helped her learn the values of hard work and commitment. Immediately after graduating from Grove City Area High School, Marjorie manifested her life-long independent streak and started working for the local phone company as an operator, but soon took her place alongside many others working as a machine operator in a factory during the Second World War. As soon as she could, she bought a fast convertible to “run with her friends.” Marjie worked for 35 years in the telephone industry, serving for many years as Chief Operator for Continental Telephone (later Contel), where she showed great concern and care for all the employees in her charge.

Marjie’s precious child Michael, from her first marriage, died when he was 5 years old. Her later marriage on December 22nd 1961 was to Robert “Bootsie” C. Easton, whom she was convinced “was so handsome, he looked like the actor, Raymond Burr”. Their time together was cut short by a tragic vehicle accident on January 21st, 1964. On a work-related visit to Taft, California, she met William “Bill” Nelson Sr. The sparks flew, and they were soon married on the 26th of August 1978. They’ve remained inseparable ever since, traveling all over the world on their quest for adventure. The duo visited many parts of the country. Their overseas travels took them to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Russia, Peru, Bolivia, Italy, France, England, Denmark and others. Her favorite locale? China, where she felt that the people were so friendly to them! And Marjie was friendly back - to everyone! Marjie made friends wherever she went… the grocery store, the bank, their favorite restaurants - all of the many stores she frequented. She LOVED to shop! She always remembered employees’ names and would be sure to greet them personally. Of all the places where they’d traveled, the beach was her favorite place to be with Bill - whether it was parasailing in Mazatlán or collecting sea shells along the coastline in San Felipe. She joined the Eastern Star, Taft Chapter in 1981, becoming a 40 year member. She served as Worthy Matron and Grand Representative, and also joined the Ramona Chapter in Arroyo Grande. Marjorie was a member of Daughters of the Nile, Past Petroleum Pioneers and the Red Hatters Society, and was always ready to contribute and enjoy the time with her friends. Ever ready to pitch in, she held many offices in each organization and served on many committees during her years of service. It took some courage for Marjorie to make her place amongst a large, boisterous Nelson clan. With her characteristic energy, she plunged right in to show her love for her new family, especially during holidays. She made sure EVERYONE was doted upon. (Her Christmas dinners were epic, and those piñatas didn’t have a chance!) Marjorie felt so lonely when her husband passed away on November 8th, 2009. She now joins him once again for amazing new adventures! She leaves behind cousins Betsy Clark Mellon and Bruce Clark, with whom she grew up. They are very dear to her. Family on the west coast include Step-daughters & sons Christina Nelson (Jerry) Kaufman, Jan Nelson (Tony) Ferguson, Bill Jr. (Elizabeth) Nelson, Bob Nelson, Jody Nelson (Barry) Hanson. Her grandchildren include Traci Nelson (Tom) Davey, Natalie (Kenny) Durbin, Katie (Danny) Morris, Cory (Dani) Ferguson, Elise Nelson (Leo) Silva, Melissa Nelson, William O Nelson, John T. Nelson, Nicholas Nelson, Emily Nelson Her great grandchildren include KC Lott, Courtney Lott (Jordan) Hawkins, Kendall Davey, Peyton Morris, Carter Durbin, Colbie Durbin, Zachary Morris & Bruce Silva Great Great Grand children: Kaiden Lott, Xander Hawkins, Asher Lott, Kenzlie Davey, & Logan Hawkins. Honorary daughter: Gabriela Novak and family. Visitation will be held from 10 am to noon on Monday the 13th of September at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home, located at 501 Lucard Street in Taft, CA. Marjorie’s memorial service will be held cryptside at Westside District Cemetery at 440 E Cedar Street at 1pm that same day. Marjorie would appreciate donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children as her favorite charity.