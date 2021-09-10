Curtis William Bierer

June 13, 1948 - August 25, 2021

Curtis William Bierer was born on June 13, 1948, in Belleville, Illinois to Fred and Emma Bierer and passed away August 25, 2021 in Bakersfield California after a brief battle with cancer.

He was a member of the Class of 1965 at Sylmar High School in Sylmar, California.

After high school, Curtis proudly served his country with the Navy Sea Bees. His role as a Construction Mechanic 3rd Class, USNMCB-62, Minuteman Battalion, awarded him the experience of two tours, Denang in 1968 and Dong Ha in 1969.

After serving his country, Curtis became a carpenter by trade and enjoyed working with his hands. But it was his family that was his proudest accomplishment.

Curt, as he was known by his friends, resided in Frazier Park from 1984 until moving to Maricopa in the spring of 2021 to be closer to his daughter Connie and family.

Curt and Connie were the best of friends and greeted each morning with a cup of coffee chatting about the upcoming day’s events.

He enjoyed going to the motorcycle races to watch his son-in-law compete. Visiting Laughlin with his family was another favorite past time and classic cars were his passion. But most of all, he was a true family man.

Whether he was relaxing on the porch or sitting around a bon fire with friends and family, he enjoyed his favorite adult beverage and cracking jokes.

He had a great sense of humor and a smile that will never be forgotten.

Curtis is survived by his daughter, Connie Voliva, her husband Charles R. Voliva III, Son, Robert Bierer, granddaughter, Chelsey Voliva (Christopher Murphy), grandson Craig Curtis II, Charles R. Voliva IV (Trinity Noland). Great grandson, Craig Curtis III, great granddaughter Taylynn Voliva. He is also survived by his brother Steve Bierer, sister Dorothy Theismann and many cousins, nieces and nephews.