03/20/1969-08/28/2021

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away. You are forever in our hearts.”

Thank you for joining us to celebrate the life of our loving mother. We will miss her joy, laughter, whistle, and love. Thank you for helping us carry on her memory today and forever.

Lisa was a loving wife, grandmother, mother, sister, and a dear friend. Lisa is remembered by the following beloved family members: Melvin Neil Nelson(Son), Irving Lenden Gant(Son), Shaquil Dominique Gant(Son), Riley Rosco Gant(Son), Sydnie Aliss Gant(Daughter), Destanee Kay Bennett(Daughter), Noah Jordan Ramirez(Son), Aleena Kay Nelson(Daughter), Aubrey Sue Nelson(Daughter), Laura Kay Oliver(Sister), Greg Oliver(Brother-in-law) and Reginald Stark(Husband). Although we are sad to say goodbye, she will be joining her Grandpa Riley, Grandma Audrey, and her mother Linda in Eternal paradise.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 25th at 10 am at WestSide District Cemetery.