Michael Anthony McCormick

Michael Anthony McCormick was born in Taft, California on June 24, 1946, to Philip McCormick and Mildred (Arnold) McCormick and went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2021. Originally from McKittrick, the family moved to Guadalupe for a short time before moving back to Taft where Michael attended and graduated from Taft Union High School (Class of ’65). After graduation, Michael attended Taft College before joining the US Navy where he served on the USS Mendel Rivers submarine. After his military service, Michael then attended Fresno State graduating with a Bachelor’s in Music and Physical Education.

Michael began his teaching career at Meridian Elementary School in Lamont before becoming a music teacher at Lincoln JHS and then moving on to Taft Union High School where he coached the swim team, taught music, geography, and driver’s ed/training. In 1990, he became a counselor at TUHS where he remained until retirement. After retirement, he continued to volunteer with the TUHS band until his passing.

Always involved in the community, Michael was an active member of the First Baptist Church for over forty years, coached the youth Taft Tigershark swim team. He was a member of the American Legion Post 63, board Chair of the Westside Oil Museum, and longtime board member of the Taft City School District and Juvenile Justice Court Commission.

He is survived by his twin brother Monsignor Patrick McCormick of Fresno, wife Pamela (Lippert) McCormick, daughters Shawn (& Steve) Dowhy, Alison (& Tommy) Melendez, Caitlin (& Corey) Beilby, and Kelcey McCormick, 7 granddaughters, and 4 grandsons.

Michael has accomplished many things throughout his wonderful life. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, poppy, teacher, counselor, coach, mentor, and friend.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 18th at 11:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery.