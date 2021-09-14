Victoria ( Vickey) Mae Montez 74

Obituary Send Flowers

Victoria was born in Oklahoma City Oklahoma on February 27th 1947 to Riley and Audrey Franks. My Momma passed away peacefully, on Saturday, August 14, 2021 in Bakersfield CA. She was 74 years old. Let me tell you about my Mom. She loved to make people laugh, and she really loved to be the center of attention. My best childhood memories are of my Mom, my older sister and myself playing 45 records on an old console stereo, the three of us would dance and sing for hours. Listening to 60's,70's music and her favorite golden oldies.

My Mom, Vickey, grew up in Ventura CA, and later in life married Jerry Cornwell sr, and together, they had three children. First game Kenny Cornwell then Jerry Cornwell Jr and Renee Stanek. My mom later moved to Taft California to be closer to her family and there she met and married Mike Sigmont and together they had a daughter Michelle Brown. My mom was truly one of a kind. She was the diamond in the rough. She was preceded in death by her parents Riley Franks in 1998 and Her Mother Audrey Franks in 2008. Also by her son Jerry Caldwell Jr and Renee Stanek and her baby sister Linda K Stever. And the love of her life Donnie Richardson senior. She is survived by her two children Kenny Cornwell Aventura California, and Michelle Brown( Todd Burrell( the CAF California okay tedi Stanek jr. Of Buffalo New York Robert Stanek also a Buffalo New York Meghan and Juan Clark of Taft CA, Mikaila Brown ( James Holmes) and Zachary and Jessica Brown of Taft CA, and Cody Cornwell of Ventura CA. Her great grandchildren, Alysadii and Sabastián Clark, Broxton Wade, Riverlynn and Riot Brown all of Taft CA. Also, by her sisters and their spouses. Darlene and Charles Dewing of Ojai Ca.and Etta and Donald Neuman of Round Rock Texas. And numerous nieces and nephews. And countless friends. She will truly be missed by so many. You're free now Momma/Grandma/GG. No more pain. No funeral is scheduled, but a celebration of her life is in the works. And I will post when and where, very soon. We love you so much, and miss you tremendously. Gone but never forgotten...