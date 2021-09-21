David W. Mayfield

Obituary Send Flowers

12/12/1935 – 09/10/2021

David W. Mayfield passed away September 10th, 2021. He was born in Hanford, C.A. December 12th, 1935 and passed away September 10th, 2021 in Taft, C.A., where he was a longtime resident.

He graduated from Taft Union High School in 1955. David served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1963.

David enjoyed hiking, photography, shooting and putting on a firework show for all to watch on the 4th of July. He worked at many different jobs. He retired from Taft High after 20 plus years as night security.

David Mayfield is survived by his brother Bill Mayfield and many nephews and nieces, family and friends.

There will be a graveside service September 24th, 2021, 3:00 PM at Westside District Cemetery.