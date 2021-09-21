Destiny (Walker) Doward

Destiny (Walker) Doward was born May 23, 1987, in Bakersfield CA, she went to be with the Lord, August 21, 2021 at age 34. Destiny was born to parents Shondra (Walker) Mathis and Beau Abney. Destiny was married to Adam Doward and had four beautiful children, Phoenix, 13, Sylus 8, and Aralynn, 6. Destiny had her last daughter Gwendolyn 2, with Chris Ralston. Destiny is survived by her Mother, Shondra (Walker) Mathis, Father Beau Abney, Step mother Christy, five siblings Skylar, Sage, Marissa, Stetson and half sibling Tyler Abney, Grandma Barbara Abbott (John), Grandma Sharon Abney, Grandpa David Ash, Great Grandma Scotty Knight and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Destiny was very close to her Grandma Barbara Abbott, Grandpa John Abbott, her Great Aunt Sara and Great Uncle Nick (Tammy) Abbott. Destiny loved her Aunt Sissy and cousins very much. She preceded in death by her sibling Britany Abney and Grandpa Jay D Walker. Destiny had the most lovable genuine soul. She was a strong independent loving woman and mother. She loved her four children more than anything and was a very good mother. She took her children fishing, hill climbing, camping and to the beach she loved, many times took them by herself. She was selfless and loved so hard. Her laugh/smile was contagious. Her personality lit up any room she was in. She left a mark on anyone she crossed paths with. She was kind and always put others before herself. She loved butterflies and sunflowers. She loved to sing and dance. She always gave the best hugs. This world already feels so empty without her. We all know she’s dancing in the sky. The world lost a beautiful soul and heaven gained the most beautiful angel. Goodbye Destiny, I love you. Her services will be at Hillcrest Mortuary 9101 Kern Canyon Rd Bakersfield Ca 93306 September 29, 2021 at 10 am. We will have Celebration of life following the service, handouts at the service.