Fredrick Wayne Skidmore was born in Bakersfield on April 14, 1948, to Daniel Frances Skidmore and Mary Rose Huffine Skidmore. He was the youngest of 6 children and the only one born outside of Oklahoma; he griped about that regularly....when he wasn’t rubbing his sibling's noses in it! The family lived on the Standard Oil lease west of Bakersfield until he was 10. How he made it through those years is beyond us! The family moved to Taft in 1959 where his father built the house Fred lived in for most of his life. He and the boys in the neighborhood were hellions; if we were to write a Taft version of Tom Sawyer it would star Dad! In 1967 he married his lifelong love, Linda. In 1969 they were joined by daughter Julee and in 1972 by son Marc. Grandson Bryan came along next and was his Papa’s shadow until he left for the military. Whether by blood or by love Fred has many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Those who know him well will remember him always holding any baby that was available.