Carl Wayne Johnson

Obituary Send Flowers

"They call me Papa"

February 10, 1963 - August 8, 2021

Carl was born in San Bernardino, Ca on February 10, 1963.

He went home to be with the Lord August 8, 2021, Snyder, TX at the age of 58. Being the son of an Airforce Pilot, Carl was raised in many areas, some including Germany, Arkansas, and California.

Taft, California has been home to Carl and his wife Donna for the past 22 years.

He had various professions, including Mechanic, Oil Rigs, Retail Management, Union Pipe Trades, and most recently, Project Control Specialist in the Oil and Gas, and Energy Industry. Carl was an American Patriot who loved God, Family, and Country.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, rc planes, and achieved 7th Dan in Deidokan Martial Arts. He had a brilliant mind and we always said, "If Papa can't fix it, we're all screwed."

His biggest love, pride and joy, was his 13 grandchildren. Carl was a master at sneaking them candy and soda when mommas weren't looking.

He will be forever loved and greatly missed.

Carl is preceded in death by his father Harlen Johnson, his mother Dorothy Norwood, and step mother Virginia Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Donna Johnson of Taft, CA; Step father Mark Norwood of Sapulpa, OK; Son Michael Johnson (Vania) of Mesa, AZ; Daughter Heather Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; Daughter Amanda Williams (Greg) of Taft, CA; Daughter Megan Newkirk (Michael) of Billings, MT; Son Woody Trout (Destinie) of Bakersfield, CA; Grandchildren Kadence and Kayleigh Anglin, Melanie and Madyson Taylor, Alex Kruckeberg, Chase and Skyler DeCarlo, Carson Williams, Izayah and Isabell Johnson, Lane and Daxx Trout, Maverick Newkirk, and extended grandchildren Aerrabel, Alexa and Colton Taylor, because "They called him Papa too"; brother Charles Johnson (Debby) of Glendale, AZ; brother Lloyd Johnson( Karein) of Knoxville, TN; Brother Steven Johnson (Kay) of Lake Isabella,CA; Brother Tim Johnson of Phoenix, AR; Brother Christopher Norwood of Oklahoma; Sister Laura Norwood of Oklahoma; Brother Nick Norwood (Shyanne) of Oklahoma; Brother Chris Norwood (Kelsey) of Oklahoma; Former wife Denyse Vrbas (Justin) of Colorado; and long time friend and Sensei Alan Tackett of Bakersfield, CA.

Celebration of Life for Carl. Saturday November 6, 2021 @ 1:00pm. West Side Recreation and Park Dist. 500 Cascade Pl. Building B, Assembly room. Taft, Ca.