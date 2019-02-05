President Donald Trump suddenly declared the United States is withdrawing forces Syria and reducing those in Afghanistan. In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) quickly orchestrated a bipartisan 70-26 vote declaring the U.S. must remain in these countries, sharply rebuking the White House.



Simultaneously, there are reports of progress in U.S. talks with the Taliban regarding Afghanistan peace. The fundamentalist Taliban ruled Afghanistan and sheltered al-Qaeda up until the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Thereafter, a United Nations-authorized force overthrew that regime.



Terrorist attacks continue in Afghanistan, as always, but the associated political landscape is shifting. Last September, a suicide bomb went off in Kabul during a public wrestling match. As emergency first responders and others rushed to the scene, a second larger explosion detonated.



During the same month, other such attacks took place, including in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar and elsewhere in that province. In October, terrorists bombed an election rally in the same area. The Islamic State claims credit for this and other attacks.



Afghanistan’s President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani personifies democratic change. In 2014, a historic peaceful transition in power occurred. Presidential elections were held in April and June. Turnout was high, despite Taliban intimidation and violence.



World Bank veteran Ashraf Ghani won election among a field of eight candidates. Certified monitors testified corruption declined from the 2009 presidential election. The UN did a careful audit of votes cast.



In September 2014, a new agreement continued U.S. partnership. In December, a London conference highlighted the international coalition aiding Afghanistan.



In a July 2012 visit to Kabul, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a formal alliance between Afghanistan and the U.S. This relationship goes well beyond the long-term but limited multilateral effort under UN and NATO authority.



In consequence, Afghanistan joins 14 other nations in the distinctive category of Strategic Partner of the U.S. These include Argentina, Australia, Israel and Japan. Other partners are notably stronger economically, and more stable politically, than Afghanistan.



The bilateral partnership brings closer cooperation encompassing regular delivery of military equipment, supplies and weapons. This in turn becomes more important as insurgency persists.



After the announcement, donor nations convened in Tokyo to pledge $16 billion in new development assistance. Foreign aid remains important for political leverage as well as economic development.



Progress includes growing participation of women. Notable publicity has been generated by Ascend, an international nonprofit which engages young people in rigorous athletic training. The association’s priority is training a group of young Afghan women in challenging mountain climbing.



Modern technology is spreading steadily. Cellphones and the internet, as well as traditional television, are now features of even isolated communities.



Current U.S. debate includes Vietnam War comparisons. In Vietnam, insurgents early controlled large areas, and established a sustained intelligence and sabotage network. The Taliban, Islamic State and others have not equaled this success. A key indicator is evidence of infiltration of logistics and communications networks.



In looking to the future, the historic Afghanistan involvement of Britain is instructive. Through the 19th century, British military expeditions experienced frustration. However, London eventually was successful through financial aid, limited military influence and astute diplomacy. Economic and diplomatic tools remain of crucial importance, even with expansion of military forces.



Whatever the formal ties, both Americans and Afghans should recognize the latter ultimately will determine - and face responsibility for - the course of their own country. After nearly two decades of military involvement, Americans must debate withdrawal.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (NYU Press and Macmillan). Contact him at acyr@carthage.edu.