Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

“Spring is the time of plans and projects.”

— Leo Tolstoy

It must be March in the Upper Mojave Desert. The wind blew so hard last week that one of our chickens laid the same egg four times. We are looking forward to a brilliant wildflower super-bloom in a couple of weeks around here because of all the rain. My first wife and I usually visit Sand Canyon locally to experience the colorful Spring spectacle and also motor over to Death Valley for much more of the same. We are fortunate indeed out here to have such wild and beautiful Springs even though our transition seasons are way too short term.

I enjoyed the rains and hope for more. It is a bit frustrating though to see the “Walmart Canal” fill-up and overflow across Sunland just to lurch along Bowman and then rush down Richmond to pool in empty lots and sheet across 178, desperately seeking Mirror Dry Lake. We need to extend the Walmart Canal to Mirror Lake. I’ll vote “yes” for that assessment.

And speaking of water and adventure, this is the year that our GSP (Groundwater Sustainability Plan) must come together. I expect that the level of activity and desperation will become shrill indeed around, say, Christmas. So, if you happen to be involved, then lead, follow, or get out of the way! The pressure is on from Sacramento to the Pentagon as our (typically taciturn) local Naval Base has now staked its vital interest in getting this GSP right.

The “Parks Tax” is pending voter approval as you read or listen to this blog and my ear-to-the-ground prognostication is that it will fail. I hope the City re-designs this parks assessment by emplacing a five-year Sunset Clause and de-couple it from any cost-of-living escalator. It would stand a better chance of passing then, especially if that “park proximity multiplier” finds some reasonable consistency. I like the way that social media (Facebook, actually) offered a forum for the exchange of opinions on this issue. The City is advised to follow along these threads (realtime) with facts as some of the threads wander astray. It seems to me that taxes and assessments need to be convincingly promoted — not just floated before the public like a fish in the flood. And the promotion must be genuinely credible. Just sayin’.

The US-395 Safety Awareness Program sticker distribution will end during this year. They are still available from several businesses and museums around town and they are now all free. So if all the drivers who want to join me in raising the awareness of the dangers of US-395 pick up a sticker or two for their car or truck (and a button for their sun visor), please thank the participating businesses and display your stickers proudly. Who knows? We might be saving lives and creating change. It’s all good.

Last Saturday morning my first wife and I went to the Kerr McGee Center where the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital was holding their (very busy) annual Health Fair. We both had opted for a blood panel draw and offered our arms for the occasion. Mine was a painless piece of cake but poor Denise suffered the indignity of some ham-fisted vein probing. Later, I assured her that it was a long way from her heart and mollified her by treating her to breakfast at My Enchanted Cottage, a special place she really likes.

One time long ago, we little kids paused what we were doing and listened to Pop, a wiry Irishman who generally didn’t say much, reminisce about his life during the Great Depression.

“I worked as a gravedigger for a while,” he said. “I used only a shovel and we were paid by the hole. The very first one I dug took me almost all day and I was whipped to a frazzle afterward - barely able to walk home. But, I stuck with it and as time went on I was able to dig faster and longer and one day I actually finished four graves. It became almost easy.”

I thought about Pop and his grave-digging gig last Saturday as I set out to knock down and reduce to firewood a moderate-sized Mesquite tree out front of the house. The trunk was 18 inches in diameter and I am using an electric chainsaw. I have been at it for a total of 10 hours over the last three weekends and it’s not even half done and I am indeed whipped to a frazzle. I have other trees slated to come down around the ranch so I’m eager for the process to become easy. This may take time.

We, in Ridgecrest, have a wonderful Saturday morning Farmer’s Market which will be observing its first birthday celebration next Saturday. I invite everybody to arrange to be there (out front of Tractor Supply) to congratulate Michael and Tonya Schroeder (the Kettle Corn Kids!) on pulling-off this weekly miracle for a whole year (so far). It opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. Bring your tote bag!

That has been this week’s AudioBlogColumn, and this is Skip Gorman (skippergorman@gmail.com) returning you all now back to a quieter and gentler place. . .

