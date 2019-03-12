Many thanks to Crestwood

To the Editor,

Recently we lost our wonderful companion Sophie, a Maltese who was an integral part of our family, as was her sister Maggie who departed more than a year ago. Importantly, they were also valued members of the Crestwood VCA family. Dr. Decker, Dr. Kreitner and the entire staff at Crestwood did everything they possibly could for the almost 15 years we had both of them. We cannot overstate how important the Crestwood was to the quality of both Sophie’s and Maggie’s lives.

We miss them terribly but we know that the length and quality of their lives were better because of the care she received.

Thank you, Crestwood.

—Mary Jane and Denny Kline, Ridgecrest

The Hard Left

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar represents the ideals of those who voted her in. Am I dumb enough to think her hatred of Jews and Israel is just her personal comments? If 1960 Congress heard these kinds of attacks they would turn over in their graves.

I hope the Democratic Party continues to project their true ugliness and hatred. We Conservatives just sit back, be quiet and vigilant because the Democratic Party are on the process of self-destruct.

— Tom Dunn, Ridgecrest

Community comes to the rescue!

Dear Daily Independent Editor

I’m writing to thank Robbie and Vince of Valley Wide Construction and the local law enforcement from Trona and Ridgecrest. Two of my colleagues and I were robbed last Wednesday near the Pinnacles outside of Trona. We got our truck stuck near the Pinnacles and were waiting for Robbie Barker to help pull us out when a truck pulled up and men armed with a knife and hatchet approached us asking for our belongings. Just as they left, Robbie arrived. With his assistance, we contacted local law enforcement and they were able to find the truck and driver. Unfortunately, the two men were not apprehended. Thanks to the quick work from Law Enforcement, we were able to obtain most of our belongings. Robbie and Vince were a tremendous help, loaning us a truck and pulling our stuck vehicle from the sand the following day. Everyone in the community was very apologetic about the incident.

Thanks to Robbie and Vince from Valley Wide Construction and Local Law Enforcement.

Sincerely,

— Three out-of-towners who can’t drive in the sand