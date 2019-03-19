According to the calendar, today marks the official last day of winter, which means, of course, that spring begins tomorrow.

Of course, anyone who has been living through this past season can be excused in wondering if the actual weather will comply with the calendar. This has been the most unseasonably cold, windy and, at times, bitter winter stretch in a long while. As one Facebook meme aptly put it, it was less a season than a form of abuse.

As I am writing this on Monday, however, it is warm and clear outside. So how quickly spring will actually arrive for good is anybody’s guess.

That the calendar does not necessarily square with Mother Nature is usually obvious, but this year has made it more clear than usual. One thing is sure, however: spring will eventually arrive and then all-too-quickly it will be summer and probably hot enough that we all long for the fall.

The turning of the seasons always inspires me to philosophical speculation. It is one of the first cultural and biological metrics we are taught as kids. Like most profound concepts, the four seasons are taught to schoolchildren early and the concept is reinforced often.

It is also a pervasive artistic concept. What do a set of four violin concertos from 1723, an American rock band, a 2006 EP by Kaddisfly, and albums by the Toshiko Akiyoshi Trio, Bobby Hutcherson and a compilation by Paul Oakenfold have in common?

They are all named “The Four Seasons.”

Nor is that all. The name also graces a ballet, four tangos, a mosaic by Chagall, a sculpture set, other paintings, frescoes, and an art exhibition tour – not to mention at least five movies and TV shows, several business concerns and a solitaire card game.

So the concept of seasonal change is deeply embedded in the human psyche, in both practical and artistic terms.

It also has religious significance. Many religions incorporate seasonal references into their liturgical cycle. Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, is also Candlemas in the Catholic Church, for one example. Both have to do with the return of spring. The groundhog’s behavior supposedly predicts the weather and the Catholic tradition of lighting candles portends the return of the sun. In a more profound example, the themes of redemption and rebirth inherent in the Christian celebration of Easter also find their equivalence in the spring part of the calendar during which the holiday takes place.

Which, to bring us full circle, is supposed to be happening tomorrow.

So, remember this as you are peeking out at the sky trying to decide whether it is time to break out the spring clothes just yet. By changing up your personal dress palette, or eating lighter foods or taking part in spring cleaning, you are taking a tiny part in an ancient set of rituals. This is one of the core experiences of being human, however mundane it may also seem. Even if this nasty winter slams us once or twice more before it finally retreats, spring is about life and hope and rebirth, so remember that also.

This is a good time of year.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.