Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

April has been a good month. I think most people enjoy April even if their dog may have died or their tax refund was a disappointment. This April is such an otherwise pleasurable kiss on the cheek that any residual sadness, regret or dismay from last winter is magically transformed into hopefulness and anticipation. But I sensed the advent of April’s inexorable upswing way back in mid-winter. My metrics for things like that were all trending positive.

For one thing, 2019 has so far been a good book year. “The Lost Gutenburg” by Margaret Leslie Davis (just published) was a real corker. I happened to hear author Davis interviewed on the radio about her new book, and since my first wife and I will soon be visiting Mainz, Germany, I quit making noise in my shop long enough to listen. I learned that once Johann Gutenberg decided to tool up his printing shop back in the year 1456 and crank-out about 180 two-volume copies of the Holy Bible (the so-called Paris version of Saint Jerome’s translation), he courted historical fame.

See, Gutenberg’s shop was about the same size as mine and when he bravely set-out to do a production run of Bibles he was mostly winging it just like I often do. It turns out that Gutenberg was a remarkable engineer (but an awkward businessman). About 150 of the Bibles were printed on parchment paper and 30 were printed on an animal skin then called vellum. These were more expensive because a single copy required the skins of 170 calves. And the ink was not really ink at all, it was more of a custom oil dye mixture. And he did it all a bit like Ginger Rogers had to do when she danced with Fred Astaire — see, Johann did it all upside down and backwards.

Now, I have a great interest and respect for history. I think that the village of Mainz hosted a meaningful convergence of technology and culture around the Middle Ages just when Gutenberg needed all the right materials, processes and chemistry to allow him to make the Bible’s words available to a world that needed salvation from an increasingly suffocating institutional Church.

Civilized western history consequently took a new vector in favor of intellectual freedom. That’s something very important. When I walk into Gutenberg’s pressroom this coming June, I’ll treat that space with the reverence it deserves.

There are less than 50 Gutenberg Bibles known to exist now and the “Doheny Bible” (affectionately known as #45) has an intriguing history (which is the chief narrative of Margaret Davis’ book). I found it interesting to note that one of this Bible’s owners was Englishman Dyson Perrins. During the Great War he owned a company (Lea & Perrins) which made fine china and bottled a savory sauce meant to help make traditionally boiled English food halfway palatable. Yes, this is that very same sauce we call Worcestershire (pronounced “Woostershire”) which, along with at least 3 ounces of good vodka, tomato juice and a stalk of celery, make Bloody Marys so lip-smacking wonderful.

Another book which made the first quarter of this year a reading delight for me was “Schrödinger’s Kittens” (1995) by John Gribbin. It’s a mind-bending discussion of the quantum mysteries. Don’t trust anything you experience in this universe. It’s all Phake Physics (there IS no damn cat in the box!). Enjoyable stuff and an easy read after all.

My sister, Mary, passed me a unique book titled “The Wild Trees” (2007) by Richard Preston which made me want to go visit the Giant Coastal Redwoods. There are some hidden giants out in those woods. I now want to find one a give it a big sloppy hug.

The remarkable book, “Ishmael” (1992) by Daniel Quinn held me in thrall for some days also. Somehow the idea of speaking with an articulate philosophical gorilla appeals to me. I may need to read it again in about 10 years. It almost reminded me of “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” by Robert Persig (one of my Top Ten Ever books) but the gorilla became a little preachy.

I try not to read too many books without periodically satisfying my intense thirst for quality science fiction. So I am almost through a thick Poul Anderson tome titled “Harvest of Stars”. It’s an epic about exploration beyond our solar system and the advent (and ultimate transcendence) of artificial intelligence. This is one of those (Asimov-like) books which demands both careful attention and a suspension of disbelief. Robots will take over ultimately, you know. And when they do, we will let them do it because we will accept their superiority. It’s bound to happen. We’re only Human.

