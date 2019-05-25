Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

I don’t know yet the full story about that squalid creepy billboard up on Route 14 just north of the classy Lake Isabella billboard. The creepy one used to be a “Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival” billboard (but that only lasted for a few months). Long ago it used to say (perhaps a bit desperately) “Ridgecrest - Gateway to Death Valley” but vandals kept changing it to “Ridgecrest - Gateway to Death.” Now that same “Ridgecrest” billboard is a squalid disintegrating whitewashed brooding and malevolent specter of darkness with the word “Thrash” scrawled across it in black spray paint (along with a mysterious small figure on the lower left).

Though I guess we can count ourselves as “lucky” that our furtive graffiti vandal (tagger) was restrained enough to keep from scrawling a truly breathtaking epithet (use your own imagination) instead of just “Thrash.” I suspect that most northbound drivers who notice it assume, as I did, that some marginally literate baggy-pants truant was offering an offhanded “dis” at our high desert valley but didn’t know how to spell “Trash”. That might work except for that mysterious small figure on the lower left.

Now, I looked up “Thrash” and, as a verb, it means to beat (a person or animal) repeatedly with a stick or whip or it could be a short, fast loud passage of rock music. The “music” part of that definition led me to the Urban Dictionary which went into more detail: This Heavy Metal offshoot was menacing, crushing, and often disliked by the mainstream community for its heaviness. I think it marked the departure from “music” to “ear-splitting discordant noise” and was abandoned years ago. But even so, I think that the tagger really meant to scrawl “Thrash” just as it is.

We were fortunate that it wasn’t an overt profanity, or indecency or racial slur. But what if it really were a traffic-stopping epithet? Who would be responsible for (immediately) removing it? I asked this question to Stephan Winzenread over at the Caltrans District 9 office in Bishop. I learned from him that California’s voluminous Outdoor Advertising Act offers guidance in this regard and is managed by a project office in Sacramento. So Stephan bird-dogged the issue and came up with some answers (Thanks, Stephan!). I learned that the billboard in question is NOT currently a permitted display(!).

And since it is obviously tagged with graffiti it can and should be addressed by the County’s sign enforcement unit (Sheriff perhaps?). I’ll pass his report on to the County Sheriffs office and report on the outcome later. (In the meantime I’ll do what research I can about the mysterious small figure on the lower left. If any of my readers recognize it, please write to me with your thoughts.

If any of my readers recognize it, please write to me with your thoughts.

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.