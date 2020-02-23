Impeachment

The fuhrer of Germany was not a socialist, he was nationalist. He believed that he was the “chosen one” and, thus, should have unlimited power, and also that the populace should obey him without question. Anyone who dared challenge him would be punished.

He declared the media that reported the truth about him the “lying press.” He chose a specific group to demonize, inciting fear and hatred of them. He blamed them for all of Germany's problems, whipping up hysteria against them at rallies in which he lied about his accomplishments, ranted and raved against any perceived enemies and said he was the only one that could save them.

He was able to do this because he was blindly supported by a corrupt political party who ignored his crimes and protected him no matter what he did.​ Sound familiar?

The Dems cannot be the Nazi party because Trump and the Republicans already are. They tell us the Democrats can't see the fake corruption of Joe Biden, but they refuse to see the real corruption of Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party.​

Angela Tambay, Apple Valley

Cats

For those of you who may have missed the article in The New England Journal of Veterinary Medicine, it has recently been determined that cats can talk to humans. They simply choose not to do so. Furthermore, if cats could text, they wouldn't.

Bob Kraft, Apple Valley

Not a dirty word

Socialism. You’ll hear it 1,000 times in the weeks ahead. Sanders’ detractors will wring hands, gnash teeth and invoke Lenin, Stalin and Hitler in a deceptive campaign to discredit the Democratic frontrunner with that word.

But Sanders’ socialism has nothing to do with the eradication of capitalism and everything to do with improving living standards for the vast majority of Americans who don’t have millions a year in income or tens of millions in assets.

Bernie’s agenda is simple: expand existing social programs and policies to better serve everyone.

Example: healthcare. Sanders proposes Medicare for All, an expansion of a popular program that will offer better coverage. Everyone will be covered at no cost to individuals. No premiums, deductibles, copays. No “your insurance ran out.” No medical-related bankruptcies (and hospitals get paid; doesn’t that support capitalism?)

Preexisting conditions? Covered. Quit your job and open a business? Covered, as are employees (that supports capitalism, too!). There’s also a non-monetary dividend. The number of people who die every year because they can’t afford care will drop from tens of thousands to zero.

But it’s freakin’ expensive! Medicare for All will cost $32 trillion over ten years. How will we pay for that? We already are. Over $3.5 trillion was paid last year for all medical expenses nationwide, or $35 trillion over ten years.

Bernie’s socialistic plan covers everyone while saving trillions. How does Medicare for All do that without increasing net costs for the middle class? By reigning in prescription drug costs, reducing administrative burdens, eliminating huge bonuses to insurance executives for boosting profits by jacking up premiums and denying care.

Medicare for All is among many plans Sanders is fighting for to improve the quality of life for all Americans, Trump supporters included. This socialist deserves a chance.

Byron Ward, Spring Valley Lake

Why Black History Month is in February

The precursor to Black History Month came in 1926 via Dr. Carter G.Woodson, founder of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, who announced the second week of February to be “Negro History Week”; chosen because it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14. Black communities had celebrated them since the late 19th century, according to Daryl Michael Scott.

To kick off Black History Month in 2018, Google debuted an illustration of Woodson, who is touted as the “Father of Black History.” How many people know who he was?

President Ford established Black History month Feb. 10, 1976. Congress made it official in 1986.

Dr. Woodson was one of the first scholars to study African American history. In 1912, he became only the second black person to earn a doctorate degree (Harvard), and was the founder of the “Journal of Negro History” (the names have been politically changed to African-American or Black History).

Dr. Woodson believed racism could be overcome through education. When there were no academic journals to counter racist scholarship, he created one. When there were no professional presses that would accept materials about African Americans, he created one.

In 1926, Woodson turned to his former fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, which created “Negro History and Literature Week” in 1924, to get the message out. According to History.com, Woodson wanted “a wider celebration,” deciding the ASNLH should “take on the task itself.”

The Carter G Woodson statue in memorial park, Washington D.C. quotes his 1935 “The Story of the American Negro Retold”: “the truth comes to us from the past and, then, like gold, rushes down from the mountains.”

How appropriate to address the 2018 FISA memo controversy.

Irvin Kettler, Victorville

Want to join the conversation? Email your submissions of 300 words or fewer to letters@vvdailypress.com. Put “Letter to the Editor” with a suggested headline in the subject field.