Capitalism bad?

It's hard to believe the Democratic Left is serious about downplaying capitalism and the role it has had on western civilization, and turn to embrace socialism, which is just a heartbeat away from communism.

Bernie Sanders is leaning so far to the left he makes Fidel Castro look like Teddy Roosevelt. The reason why socialism appears so attractive to the younger generation and those near or below the poverty line is they're promised most, if not everything, will be free. They fail to realize that nothing in this materialistic life is free.

Government doesn't generate wealth, but rather just redistributes it. In other words, it takes from those who earn it and gives it to those who they, the government, thinks needs or wants it, depending on how you vote.

If anyone out there believes socialism is the way to go, just take a good look at Venezuela, a country that was once the richest in South America and now is on the brink of extinction. Or, better yet, look at Cuba. Here's another example of how well the Left works. You can vacation there in one of their five-star hotels that don't have toilet seats and use a 60's edition of a Sears catalog for toilet paper.

Moreover, I'm sure there are several of you out there who are regular contributors to this paper who believe I'm a half a bubble off to the right of Attila the Hun, and you'd be right. Trump in 2020!

William Cash, Victorville

Re: LTC Vindman - Insubordination

In a letter published on Feb. 20, a writer asks, “What insubordinate act did LTC Vindman ... commit?”, then goes on to state that “Vindman works for the American people, not the ... President.”

Really!?

It is glaringly apparent that the writer has no knowledge of the structure of the United States military. Otherwise, he would have known that the president is the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. military. Thus, Trump is Vindman’s superior officer.

Let’s be clear. Vindman willfully ignored a “Lawful Order” issued by the nation’s top-most military officer — apparently — in pursuit of his own narcissistic ends. If Vindman — being a career officer — considered his order(s) to be “unlawful,” then he will have known that the Uniform Code of Military Justice prescribes the proper course of protest.

He — in willful and arrogant disregard of the chain of command protocols and military regulations — placed himself in direct violation of the UCMJ. His gross insubordination, particularly and specifically directed toward the president — again, the CiC of the U.S. Military — in face of the Constitutional issue of the separation of powers — subject to determination of the U.S. Supreme Court — is beyond arrogance. It is his own actions that leave him exposed and inexcusable.

Vindman may yet face court martial, that is, if it is not determined beforehand that he violated national security laws. In that case, a charge of insubordination is the least of his worries.

John Smith, Apple Valley

Debate

It was nice to see Mike Bloomberg spend $450 million and then get scalped by a fake Indian. Way to go, Elizabeth.

John Pedigo, Apple Valley

Is Bernie the ‘Manchurian Candidate’

Whoa! America. Stop and reflect just what is really happening in the Democratic primaries with Bernie Sanders compared to Hitler and the Nazi youth movement by Chris Matthews, the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917 Russia and Mussolini’s blackshirts.

They all have a common thread of appealing to the youth for a socialistic handout that hasn’t been earned with “sweat equity.” The true colors of Sanders are seeping through as it becomes apparent he is using the playbook of The National Socialist (Nazi) Hitler Youth, and the fascist contempt for electoral democracy and desire to subordinate individual interests for cultural liberalism.

George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (a satire on a promising socialist society emerging in post-revolution Russia) should be required reading as a portent of what could be with a Sanders victory. He might just be a “Manchurian Candidate” of communism/socialism.

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Insanity

When I read Leonard Peikoff"s 2008 introduction for Ayn Rand's first novel, the second paragraph stood out like the flashing lights of a neon sign in Las Vegas.

He wrote, “The basic cause of totalitarianism is two ideas: men's rejection of reason in favor of faith, and of self-interest in favor of self-sacrifice. If this is a society's philosophical consensus, it will not be long before an all-powerful Leader rises up to direct the faith and sacrifice that everyone has been extolling. His subjects cannot resist his takeover, neither by exercising their faculty of thought nor their passion for values, because these are the two priceless possessions they have given up. The end result is thought control, starvation, and mass slaughter.”

You may notice in my letters I keep using that word: “insanity.” Ocasio-Cortez tells her listeners that submitting yourself to the power of government is an act that produces the exhilaration of feeling free (no worries, no burdensome responsibilities). Sort of like the sign I walked under when I visited Dachau, a concentration camp (they called them work camps) in Germany. That sign reads, "Arbeit Macht Frei," which means "Work will set you free."

Sounds like a lofty ideal, but the reality is that it means you will die of overwork and starvation; brutality and torture; and only your death will set you free. Those who buy into Ocasio-Cortez's ideology do so in complete abdication of the idea of self-rule, self-determination and self-preservation.

This is extremely irrational, as it is extremely counter to their own self-interest. Going down a path that leads to your own destruction without turning away from it can be nothing other than insanity.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

Want to join the conversation? Email your submissions of 300 words or fewer to letters@vvdailypress.com. Put “Letter to the Editor” with a suggested headline in the subject field.