Racist

Being a patriotic and loving America does not get you called a racist. Acting like a bigoted racist does, even if you're a ninth generation Hispanic-Dutch-American and 100% disabled combat veteran.

Our government has “allowed” the Mexican/Hispanic population to become the majority in some cities? Was the government supposed to stop it? Hispanics have occupied California far longer than whites have, and Spanish has been spoken here far longer than English. Just look at the names of all the cities. Did white Europeans respect the languages, culture or values of the Native Americans when we came here?​

Americans of Mexican/Hispanic heritage that come here are just as proud of their country as white Americans, and most of them have grown up here, gone to school, graduated, started businesses and families, and even served their country, just like white Americans.​

Mike Ranger​, Apple Valley

Another dog story

I looked my dog in the eye and said, “We need to talk.”

The dog looked at me and thought, “What about?”

I said, “A ton of love awaits if you don't chew my newspaper again.”

The dog looked at me and thought, “How can I believe you?”

I showed my dog the Opinion page (slightly torn) and said, “This is about you. Don't chew.”

I set both dog and newspaper on the floor. Dog looked at me and thought, “He may be right.”

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Democrat voter fraud

Only Democrats would come up with such a scheming, scam of a plan. On the news tonight it was reported that If you voted early, in person, during the early voting period (something like 11 days) for one of the Democratic candidates for president, you might be disappointed that your candidate has subsequently dropped out of the race. You might feel that since your favorite candidate is no longer available, your early vote was wasted. It was announced tonight that if you fit in this category, you can go back to your polling place and vote again. Wait. Let me pause to bend down and pick up my jaw, which has crashed to the floor.

So, if you voted for Buttigieg, you know he has dropped out, endorsed Biden and bequeathed his delegate count to Biden. Let's say you now go back and cast a vote for Biden. Your extra vote does not negate your first vote. You got the full benefit of voting twice. Biden now has the votes he earned in the first ballot, plus all the free votes given him by Butigieg, plus your extra vote. This gives Biden a leg up on Bernie.

Now, I don't like Bernie, not one little bit. But fair is fair. Say you voted for Bernie on the first ballot. What's to keep you from going back, saying you wasted your vote on Steyer, and you vote for Bernie again on the second ballot. After all, they know you voted once, but they have no idea who you voted for. Advantage, Bernie. Another example of Democrat insanity, or an elaborate scheme, with the motive disguised in ambiguity. What happened to one man, one vote? What we have here is voter fraud, openly approved of and encouraged by the party of Democrats.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

Schadenfreude

Has anyone else noticed that in order for the Democratic Party to regain political power, they need things to go poorly?

And things aren’t going poorly; they’re going really, really well. The economy is booming like never before. Unemployment is incredibly low, especially for demographics with historically high unemployment. Median household income, after stagnating for eight years under Obama, has surged. Wages, job creation, worker productivity and growth are all up; virtually every economic indicator is positive.

Illegal immigration, which harms lower socioeconomic-status Americans more than any other single factor by depressing wages, lowering job opportunities, and consuming social welfare resources, is being controlled.

The military has been rejuvenated and is stronger than ever before. No other five nations put together can match America’s military power — no one dares challenge us. Si vis pacem parabellum: If you want peace, be ready for war.

Under Obama’s policies of appeasement and apology, our enemies were emboldened, and our allies were dismayed. Now it’s the opposite. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have all been confronted and thwarted. It is they who are dismayed.

Of course, the latest Chicken-Little, sky-is-falling, end-of-the-world, zombie-apocalypse scenario being promoted by Democrats is coronavirus. Sheesh. The common flu sickens millions and kills up to 500,000 people worldwide each year. It’s far more virulent and dangerous than coronavirus.

Two points: No. 1, the Trump administration is handling the coronavirus “crisis” in an admirable manner. No. 2, the Democrats’ fevered hopes of a Trump-disabling coronavirus pandemic are an illusion. Ain't gonna happen.

And this brings up a final point, which is this: Not only do Democrats need things to go poorly so they can regain political power, they’re also perfectly willing for things to actually go poorly so they can. That should scare every one of us.

Forrest Edward (Mad Dog) Metz, Victorville

