Election 2020

As things stand now, it appears President Trump will be successful in his second bid for the presidency in 2020. However, the Democrats seem to have put all their eggs in two baskets: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

The elephant in the room regarding Sanders is are we really ready to elect a socialist to the highest office in the land? Personally, I for one don't think so. Nevertheless, there seems to be a lot of the younger generation ready to go down that path because of all the freebies the Pied Piper is promising.

Then there is Biden, bless his heart, who appears to be on the precipice of senility. The gaffes keep coming. Most on the Left attribute it to just “good old Joe,” but it appears to be a lot more serious than that.

Lately he's confused with whom he is talking, misspeaks about the office for which he's running and has difficulty with his train of thought. If elected, will he be another Woodrow Wilson sequestered to the White House while his wife runs the government?

The Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us there is a time for everything. This just might be the time for “good old Joe” to hang it up and use all the millions he and his family have acquired over the past 40+ years to invest in a nice retirement home!

William Cash, Victorville

Republicans & Democrats 2020

In the latest run-up to the presidential election, we see the Republicans calling the Democrats “socialists,” and labeling any and all Americans who disagree with their political and economic agenda as communists/socialists. Meanwhile, the Democrats call the Republicans fascists/nationalist/reactionists!

The Republicans, who, when they were attempting to destroy the U.S. back in 1861 to 1865, were called Democrats and the Democrats of the same time were called Republicans. You see, the GOP, the Dems-Liberals, actually was founded in 1854 in opposition to the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which was going to allow the expansion of slavery in some parts of America's territories.

The Left, Democrats, fought for the destruction of slavery, and eventually they won. They were later called the New Deal Democrats. In the 20th century, the Republicans have pledged to cut back on government spending because they believe we American individuals must take responsibility for our own circumstances! That is it!

On the other hand, Republicans believe corporations and business should be able to take care of their own employment practices with their employees, and everyone else should keep their hands off of their corporate operations.

Republicans: No unions. Democrats: Yes on unions! Republicans like everything just like it is, while Democrats like change and want to make things better for all the working people of America. The Conservative Right-wing Republican Party of today has no respect for our American ideals, culture or values.

Dan Daniels, High Desert

Re: Democrat voter fraud

Among the letters published on March 4, 2020, is one on “Democrat Voter Fraud.” It states that people who voted early or by mail could go to the polls on the day of the election and change their vote, or even vote again for the same candidate.

The writer claims that Democrats do this. Because that is contrary to everything I have ever heard, besides lacking logic, I called the Registrar of Voters today to inquire. I was told that is not the case, that a voter can only vote once.

It is my opinion that a writer should not spread false information. I also think that since the letter was published in the Daily Press, that you as an editorial staff have an obligation to set the matter straight, preferably in a front-page story that readers can't miss. I hope you will do so immediately, and not be a party to the circulation of false information.

Jane Vandenberg, Apple Valley

Vote

It is beyond my comprehension that anyone who calls himself an American could vote for a communist.

C.A.Meschter, Victorville

Deranged Donald

Joe Biden makes a few harmless gaffes, and he's “senile”? Donald Trump rants and raves incoherently for hours, sounding like a deranged, demented lunatic. He embarrasses us every time he represents the United States abroad, leaving foreign leaders horrified by his shocking ignorance to what is actually happening in the world that he seems completely oblivious to. Most of what he says has no relationship whatsoever to fact or reality, and the running list of provable lies he's told us kept by the Washington Post is fast approaching 17,000. Now he's lying to us about the coronavirus and claiming that Democrats want lots of people to die from it to hurt him. Yeah, everything's about him. We don't have to imagine Trump interacting with heads of states on critical matters, we've seen it firsthand. Trump has made us the laughing stock of the world, and the fact that he is the one within arm's reach of the nuclear suitcase scares the entire planet.​

Johnathan Haas, Apple Valley

