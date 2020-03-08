First and foremost, if you didn’t set your clocks ahead an hour when you went to bed last night, you are probably late for something right now.

Second, if you went to Costco and bought 50 cases of water, you are an idiot.

As I wandered through Costco last week, watching people grab things off the shelves and push two overstuffed carts up to the cashiers, I kept wondering if these are the same people who are also in charge of trading stocks?

Someone yells, “Boo!” and a large segment of the American population wets their collective pants. Why? Because they do not listen. They see a social media post or headline and react instead of taking time to listen to the facts.

Costco has been out of toilet paper, paper towels and tissues for a week or more. Did I miss something? Does the coronavirus involve diarrhea somehow? I thought it was all about lung congestion.

Do modern Americans not realize that Kit Carson, Davy Crockett and the Lewis and Clark expedition explored and mapped most of the area west of the Mississippi without toilet paper, Kleenex or bottled water, all the while dodging native tribes who wanted to slit their throats for trespassing?

And while we here in sunny California are raiding Costco, down in Tennessee they are dealing with a disastrous tornado aftermath and more deaths in one night then this “killer” virus has produced in the United States in a month.

Let’s buck up, folks. Calm down and carry on with life. Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer if you have it and follow the simple rules of good personal hygiene.

The one thing that is crystal clear to me as a seasoned citizen is that this new viral outbreak is out to thin the ranks of old people.

The liberals who have talked about an age cutoff for Medicare-for-all (like Bernie Sanders) should be pleased at this real-time laboratory test of what happens when a coronavirus-infected teen romps through a nursing home.

The underlying message is this: if you are over 75, stay away from teens. That’s actually pretty good advice for adults of all ages if you can manage it.

It annoys me that the promise from health officials to be “totally transparent” when disseminating information about this outbreak doesn’t extend to being specific about each person who has died (i.e., ages and underlying ailments).

I think an accurate picture of exactly what type of individual is at mortal risk from the coronavirus would help the rest of the population breathe easier — pun intended.

On the political front, after all the infighting, name-calling and dredging up of old racist or sexist quotes, it became abundantly clear on Super Tuesday only one man could bring the entire Democratic party together — Donald Trump.

It became stunningly clear to the Democratic Party elite that if they were to allow Bernie Sanders unfettered access to their nomination as president, they will lose power for a decade. That is an unfathomable thought for the deeply entrenched minions that staff every government agency.

Should Trump prevail and Republicans keep the Senate and — horror of horrors — take back the House, the changes that consortium could visit on “business as usual” would be a terrible setback to progressive elites. Methinks Bernie will get burned — again.

Locally, there were some surprises. Voters rejected more money for schools in Victorville and statewide with the rejection of Proposition 13. The folks in Victorville shouldn’t feel bad. Virtually every school bond proposal in every city in this county was defeated.

In fact, the proponents of Prop 13 are so upset their bait-and-switch proposition title hurt them rather than helped them, that they have already introduced a new law to never allow the number 13 be assigned to another state proposition.

They still believe we are all just too stupid to see through their deceptive ballot number, titles and summaries. No problem. Let’s see how bad we can kill off the split-roll increased tax proposal in November no matter what they call it.

For a change, we have two Republicans emerging in the 33rd District Assembly race. Both Messrs. Smith and Herrick will battle in November. All three Republicans together garnered more votes than the Democrats on the ballot for this office, and any one of them would have had over 50% of the vote if only one of them had run.

1st District Supervisor candidate Paul Cook exceeded the 50% voter margin and will not face an opponent in November. Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe likewise cruised to overwhelming victory in her first campaign after being appointed to serve by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors last year.

Our current Assemblyman, Jay Obernolte, will face off with Democrat Christine Bubser for Paul Cook’s vacated 8th Congressional District seat. Of concern to Ms. Bubser should be the fact that Mr. Olbernolte got more votes than Bubser and the other two Dems on the ballot combined.

This, even though Obernolte had a challenge from another well-known local and former GOP office holder, Tim Donnelly. Had there been no Mr. Donnelly, Obernolte would have had over 55% of the vote.

Perhaps that explains the concentrated negative effort to retire Mr. Donnelly from continuing to run for this and future offices. In a state dominated by Democrats, the GOP can’t afford party members acting as spoilers.

Now we move on to the national conventions followed by what really matters: local elections for city council, school boards and, undoubtedly, more school bonds and tax proposals for us to decipher.

Until next week, remember: wash your hands and avoid those teenagers!

