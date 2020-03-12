Nazis?

In response to Angela Tambay letter to the editor on March 9, 2020, Ms. Tambay seems to have little knowledge of history concerning Hitler and the Nazi regime.

President Trump has not tried to restrict freedoms of the people. He has not tried to take away free speech and the right to bear arms. Hitler did all these things. Hitler also repressed all political opposition. Trump has not done any of these things.

The political party that is most closely associated with the Nazi party are the Democrats. They would take away these rights and repress any opposition.

President Trump was not found guilty of any crimes because there was no crime committed.

In my unprofessional opinion, Ms. Tambay is suffering from what psychologists call transference, where you accuse others of being guilty of what you yourself are doing.

This country is better off in the first four years of the Trump administration than the entire eight years under Obama.

James Jacobs, Apple Valley

Five days longer

So, ‘Daylight saving … Sunday,' 3/7, time for still another Bitter Letter. “Good God, ‘gain?” reacts my alter ego, linguist, and fanatical world critic Darrel in my forthcoming book, “Howta Double Ur Lifetime.” “Dumbest thing ‘Siety ever did; so I change’ all’m clocks jus’ in the house,” he goes on. “Outside, where Val ‘most never goes, I leave on Stan’rt Time.”

“Heck, Dar,” I respond [It's his nickname], “I feel pretty much as you do; though at first Daylight Saving must have been thought a pretty good idea.” But now Hawaii and most of Arizona, as well as several of our “territories” have quit DST, while seven other states are considering it.

“Day, it took me’n Val [short for Enerval, his most forbearing mate] 45 mins [‘cludin’ a mee’n’-you chat wedder’t’s gonna be the last time f’ Calif’],” carries on Dar [Day’s our short for Dale, me], twice a year.

www.RD.com/culture/states-dont-observe-daylight-saving-time/

“Well, 45 mins might seem like j’s a quickie,” goes on my Alternate Half, “but in a year’t’s an hour’n’a half.” Now, as I explain in our book, a waste of three hours a year is almost a week and a half that could be attached to our grandkids’ lifetimes.

Dale Hileman, Apple Valley

The robot maker

First there was gravity to ensure order then 2 billion gigabytes of Artificial Intelligence slung through the cosmological nutshell enough for minimal subsistence, but half lives for extinction, and no surplus lest there be challenge.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Double standard

It would be hard to find something more laughable than Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson accusing others of a “double standard.” These two men are at the forefront of the dishonest propaganda campaign staged by the White House and the Republicans to convince people that the impeachment of Donald Trump was somehow part of a conspiracy by the DOJ, FBI, CIA and “other intelligence agencies” to bring down Trump and not the result of Trump's own illegal and unconstitutional actions. These are the same people that screeched that Barack Obama should have been impeached because of Benghazi.

The reason people like Andrew McCabe and John Durham have not been charged or prosecuted is because they didn't do anything wrong or illegal. Liars like Hannity and Carlson want to convince their largely elderly and gullible audiences that the investigations into the evidence of crimes committed by Trump are all part of the fake “Deep State” conspiracy Fox and others have been pushing since Trump became president to cover for his wrongdoings.

Those who continue to lie to their audiences, ignore and deny the facts and evidence of why Trump was legally and constitutionally impeached, while accusing those telling Americans the truth about him of a “double standard” represent the ultimate in hypocrisy, while those who still believe them represent the ultimate in stupidity.

Neil Walden, Hesperia

Biden’s VP choice

It's really looking like Biden is going to be the Democrats’ choice to run against President Trump in November, even though he is way too old, demented, way too liberal and, even now, under investigation for corruption in the Ukraine.

By getting into a heated argument with an auto worker over gun rights and cursing him out on TV shows him to be unstable and untrustworthy to have his finger on the nuclear button. Half the time I don't think he knows where he is or who he is talking to. He has the manners of a goat around young women. Trump will make him look like a fool in any debate.

The question then is why Biden? He’s already said he’s only going to run for one term as president, and if he wins it’s doubtful he’d even finish the first four years of his presidency.

Knowing this, the real issue is who will he choose for a running mate? That person is really who will be president. Even now, the editorials say Biden is just a placeholder.

Somehow, I see Hillary Clinton being chosen for the spot. With her will come the evil and corruption of the Obama years. Her Democrat motto will undoubtedly be, “There ain't no end to doing good when you're spending somebody else's money!”

To get Biden elected, I’m sure the Democrats will use every tactic in their magic bag of tricks, such as illegal aliens voting; absentee and provisional ballot harvesting; hacked, Soros-owned voting machines and the voting dead.

What the people don't understand is that when they vote for Biden, they are really voting for Hillary and her “handler,” Huma Abedin.

At this point in history, I think Hillary Clinton would be the absolute worst choice to lead this country, but, as we all know, everyone gets what they want and then… they are sorry.

Michael A. Pacer, Hesperia

