Garner Morris, the oldest of 13 children, raised outside of Batesville, Miss., being naturally hard-working and ambitious, enlisted in the United States Air Force at a young age.

So began a 30-year career, the last 19 of which he spent assigned to George Air Force Base in Victorville. Seventeen years at Northrop Grumman followed. His 2001 retirement didn't last long; he soon found himself a field representative for the county supervisor.

Garner Morris, who we lost on Feb. 21, was a great and influential man. Yes, he would tell you so himself. Garner's no-nonsense, "Let's get it done now!" personality was intimidating to some people. But get it done, he did!

Garner and Thelma, married more than 60 years, raised four successful children. He probably didn't give them a choice but to succeed. In addition, Garner was a great and caring friend.

He tirelessly worked for civil rights and strived to solve community problems. He checked on people who were down, offered help to those who needed it, headed up countless committees and events, and never seemed to slow down.

Although I knew of Garner, I had never worked with him and did not have his contact info. Then, in 2013, I was trying to organize an event for actor Herb Jeffries’ 100th birthday celebration. I received a phone call from a man who demanded to know why he hadn't been contacted and invited to the first meeting! That was Garner.

Since then I have had the privilege of his friendship, opinions and advice, whether or not I thought I needed it.

I got used to his frequent phone calls, which often started off with, "So have you heard anything?", "Did you take care of that?", "OK, now here's the next step…" or my favorite, "Now I don't care what you have to do today, I need you to…"

I was given instructions, told where to be and when, but always respected and treated as a friend and confidant.

Garner was a supporter of both of my museums, Victor Valley and Apple Valley legacy museums. He had the habit of dropping in on my shift for impromptu meetings with his own agenda.

He appeared every year at the reception we held in Victorville after the Veterans Parade and bought tickets for Apple Valley events — even if he was unable to attend.

He always participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. peace marches, including in 2019 when he made the whole route using a walker. This year, he came down to the starting point to make sure I included him in the NAACP photo with the banner, then he drove down to the other end for the ceremony, realizing he shouldn't try to walk it.

My favorite of my many photos of Garner was taken inside the Apple Valley Legacy Museum.

He walked in one day and demanded to know if he was represented. I asked him what had he ever done for Apple Valley. He informed me that he was important all over the desert.

So I said, "Well, I guess you are important enough to be in this museum," and pulled out a program from a Don Ferrarese Foundation veterans event with a three-page article on Garner himself.

Of course that was in the museum’s Don Ferrarese display, as we sell his books. But the reason didn't matter to Garner. I took a photo of him holding that article with a giant smile on his face.

He said, "Well, you got me there!" Then he added, "And it's a good thing!"

That was Garner. I miss him already. May he rest in peace.

Marcy Taylor is founder of the Apple Valley and Victor Valley legacy museums. She is also vice president of the Mohahve Historical Society.