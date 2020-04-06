Lyrics to home abide

Oh, there's no place like home for state policies

For no matter how far away you roam

Tho' you long for the sunshine of another place

You better get your butt back home

I met a man who lives in New York City,

And he was headed to Panama City for some sunshine by the sunny shore

From tri-state COVID mania folks are travelin' down to Dixie's sunny shores

From Atlantic to Pacific

COVID's spread is horrific

Oh, there's no place like home for state shut down policies

'Cause no matter how far away you roam

If you want to have sanctity in a million ways

Under shutdown policies -you can’t beat home... sweet... home.

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Utqiagvik’s nom de plume

Although “John Smith” would’ve been just as effective and much easier to spell, under these circumstances, we can certainly understand why a non-lib would use a pseudonym, and here’s why.

Have you ever experienced the incredible elation associated with winning millions in the lottery? Well I have! And let me tell ya, it’s a great feeling indeed! Finally no financial concerns, lots of free time, the means to help the needy and support issues for which I am passionate. As you can imagine, when I woke up, I was pretty bummed for a few minutes. Then I laughed it off, got outta bed, and went to work.

Democrats experienced those same emotions back in 2016. They were so thoroughly convinced of Hillary’s entitlement and imminent ascendance to the presidency that they had entered into a REM-like dream state of utter bliss (while conscious), and were devastated when reality set in. Sadly (unlike normal folks), they never recovered, refuse to wake up and have chosen rather to try to convince us their dreams should supersede reality.

Hence their irrational seething hatred directed toward all who voted specifically against Hillary (by voting for Trump), or even think about disagreeing with them.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Flu versus coronavirus

I ran up CDC site and stats on flu deaths during flu season Oct. 1, 2019 to Feb. 2020. Approximate known deaths. Flu: 12,000 and could be as much as 29,000. Much lower than the now coronavirus. We also had thousands die from H1N1 a few years ago.

Why so much hype over coronavirus? States, cities closing down streets, businesses, parks, etc. People losing jobs, economy in dire straits. People panic-buying, and why? It is on all day on all news stations. This is absolute stupidity.

About 40,000 people die in auto accidents yearly. Do we stop driving? People buying foolish amounts of toilet paper. Why? Are they expecting a serious diarrhea? Dish soap, laundry detergent off the shelves. How dumb.

We have the 24-hour news media to blame.

Bob Craig, Apple Valley

What’s left

If you think people should be able to say what they think without being punished for it; or that people should be judged by their behavior, not their skin color; or be able to live the way they want to live without government interference; then there's not much left on the left for you.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

The bigger...

Today (March 28, 2020) I saw that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY, wanted a recorded vote rather than a voice vote before passing the stimulus bill. He wanted the congresspeople who voted for it to be responsible.

The reason was because Pelosi and the Democrats had put tons of pork into this needed bill. Pelosi, and her ilk, instead of just letting checks go out, selfishly added $25 million for the Kennedy Center, grants for the National Endowment for the Humanities and Arts, and millions more to suit their agenda.

Ignoring the fact that Americans were suffering and that this wasn't the time or place, or even moral, to add to the bill, they took advantage of the pandemic knowing few would challenge the bill's legitimacy. Then came the “corker.”

John Kerry, the former senator from Massachusetts and Swift Boat veteran, calls Rep. Massie an a-hole. This is the same Kerry featured in John E. O'Neill's book, “Unfit for Command,” which brands Kerry a liar and basically a traitor.

O'Neill documents that Kerry's three Purple Hearts were for minor injuries, easily treated with band aids, exaggerated for his own aggrandizement; and how Kerry would never allow a Standard Form 180, which would show his entire service record honestly.

Admiral Zumwalt denounced Kerry. Kerry was also a subject of Peter Schweizer's book “Throw Them All Out,” which documents how Kerry and his wife, Teresa, heir of the Heinz fortune, used Kerry's insider information of the Obamacare bill to purchase medical and pharmaceutical company's stock before the bill was passed for their own monetary gain.

I guess Teresa’s $1 billion wasn't enough for the Kerrys. I suggest all Americans read both books, listen to the men Kerry served with in Vietnam and then tell me who is a bigger a-hole than John Kerry.

Michael Gallagher, Pinon Hills

