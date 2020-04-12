This is a most appropriate day to consider what we need as a country, and a species, to get up off the mat and head back into the ring for the rest of the fight, and our lives.

Easter is a particularly Christian holiday, which has been perverted by the candy makers to symbolize a warm and fuzzy pretender, but at its core, it has always meant renewal. Some ancient heathens celebrated this time for new growth, the hope of abundant crops and new life as animals all over the world start having babies.

Our country has been perpetually divided by petty political fights. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of our countrymen to pull together and, like every war in the past two centuries, bring us closer together. It is a perfect time to use Easter and the symbolism of the resurrection, no matter what your faith, to be the day we look forward with new hope rather than dread.

We have now and always had, through the power of faith, hope and charity for each other to turn any situation around. If humans weren’t intrinsically hopeful, we would have no history, no achievements, no past and certainly no future. Progress can sometimes be an ugly hurtful thing, but it is what we as a species are good at. We keep moving forward. Across this earth and now out on to other planets in our universe.

Today, Easter 2020, we need a national resurrection of faith that our path isn’t determined by a foreign microbe. I like to believe that the “divine spark” that our founders saw in the creation of a self-governing republic is still alive deep within the soul of America. Unity of purpose, and faith in each other and a higher purpose, is and always has been our strength.

For folks who believe they control their own destiny, thinking faith is bunk, this could be a wake-up call. Perhaps the good works and sacrifice happening every day around the world because of this terrible, albeit temporary, viral outbreak will give Americans pause to reflect on what a personal and national resurrection of faith, and a better future could mean for each of us.

What changes will stick with us?

The worldwide battle to defeat COVID-19 has temporarily remade almost every facet of our daily lives. Some of the changes were long overdue, others are a revelation of discovery.

I like tele-medicine. Sitting in a doctor’s office waiting for an hour to be called back, weighed and then sitting for another 15 minutes in a room waiting for a routine exam is a waste of time for all involved. Any of us should be able to weigh ourselves, check our own heart rate and blood pressure (many of us can get this on an app or our smart watch) and get on the computer with our doc for a screen visit at the appointed time.

If the doctor is called away or too busy to see you, great. You are at home, not in his waiting room. I did get a message the other day about available tele-visits from a local dentist. Still trying to figure out if I can get my cell phone in my mouth far enough to make that plausible. I don’t even want to think about how a tele-proctology visit might work.

Shopping malls were circling the drain before the economy was shut down and may not be able to be resuscitated. The fact that shut-in orders have forced everyone to adapt to online ordering and delivery options will be the death knell for thousands of marginal brick-and-mortar businesses that were struggling before the economy shut down.

The larger retailers who are gaining market share like Walmart, Costco, large grocery chains and “Big Daddy” Amazon will fill the gap. The future of a “day of shopping,” wherein you cruise the mall with friends, try on clothes and window shop the small boutiques, is likely behind us forever. Shopping behaviors were changing anyway, but they have been accelerated by our required adaptation to this “new normal.” Face-to-face shopping, as we knew it may never be the same.

I sense there will be a major shift in how we all view political attempts to remake the economic world after we return to circulation. The new immense dependence we now feel on people delivering our goods is going to make voters reject California’s attempt to force changes on self-employed contractors.

The State Legislature was already planning to modify the current law (AB5) to exempt dozens of job titles sensing voter dissatisfaction, but I suspect the majority will vote to eliminate all restrictions previously put on “independent contractors” when given the chance in November. You want to alienate truck drivers and delivery people now?

Similarly, the failure of hundreds of small businesses is going to change voter attitudes about the “split-roll” property tax proposition coming in November. Empty buildings and storefronts will be a stark reminder that times are tough. A rise in business property taxes will raise consumer prices. The last thing a struggling economy needs is fewer choices at higher cost.

Yes, proponents will moan about schools needing more money because the state budget must be cut and we do have billions in reserves. It will be a matter of prioritized spending. Tax increases after this recent dagger to the economy’s heart will not be popular with voters. Nor should they ever be.

I see a slow return to normalcy for those who have been “officially” cleared by a health official. That means massive testing of everyone in order of their job importance first, the most vulnerable to the virus second and then the rest of us who just want to get back to our daily routine without infecting either of the first two groups.

While I don’t hold to any of the numerous conspiracy theories about this pandemic, I am fearful that if we pay people not to work for six to 12 months — becoming totally dependent on government for food, medical, housing and transportation as some have suggested — those who want our country to turn to socialism will have won the first battle without ever winning an election.

Governor Newsom is talking about a timeline extending through June and Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who designed Obamacare and is an advisor to Joe Biden, is talking about 18 months before an “all clear” is called. Let’s pray the actual numbers prove them both wrong.

Adapting to circumstances is one thing but fundamentally giving up our freedoms and American work ethic in the name of “what’s good for us” could be a Trojan Horse we need to be wary of.

Got an extra $1,000?

Riverside and San Bernardino counties now require a face covering to leave the house. I have heard several reports that there continue to be people who do not social distance or wear a mask out in public, despite the CDC advisory to do so. A crowded “pop-up” flea market at Dead Man’s Point on Bear Valley at Highway 18 and a band playing to a crowded outdoor bar and grill in Lucerne Valley. Come on people? To paraphrase my new favorite politician, Sen. John Kennedy, of Louisiana, “These people need a check-up, from the neck up.”

The County of San Bernardino has established a Compliance Hotline to report inappropriate gatherings. Send an email to: coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov or complete a form at www.bit.ly/CovidNotifSBC. Violating the “mask rule” can cost you a $1,000 citation.

The virus isn’t done with us yet. Don’t mistake a little good news for permission to go party or violate the current stay-at-home and wear-a-mask rules, or we’ll never be rid of this.

