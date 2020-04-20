America’s conservatives

We all know that to really understand Republicans is to understand their values and moral equilibrium. The highlights in a Republicans "life-agenda" are independence, freedom and, as they put it, courage. But, really, it’s all about making sure that for the working classes, life is hard for the regular citizen and easy for businesses. If it isn't that way, then life will become too “easy and soft” for working people.

The real belief of Republicans is that life must be hard or people won't work. People will get lazy and only want to be on welfare. The biggest thing Republicans despise is Socialism. You know, the shared responsibility of a group of people based upon economic and political theories that advocate “collectivism.” There’s no private property. Basically, we all share in the profits and medical care, and no one is given more than anyone else.

In this system, the economic needs of everyone is equally taken care of, which is sort of like what we’re seeing under President Trump, with the $1,200 payouts per Individual and $2,400 for couples.

The bottom line is that, today, Republicans are actually coming around and playing it “soft” with Americans. And every “hard nosed” Democrat academic I know, which is quite a few, is actually saying nice things about our president! Semper Fi, America!

Dan Daniels, High Desert

Backstabbing?

The more I hear about Dr. Fauci, the more disappointing his counsel emerges. Just recently on CNN, he threw President Trump under the bus by insinuating that had the government (Trump) acted sooner, more lives would have been saved. However, just a little over two months ago, he went on record saying that we here in the United States don't really need to worry about the pandemic.

The fact of the matter is China failed to warn the world about this virus and the WHO were in cahoots with them by saying the virus wasn't transmitted from person to person. Moreover, if Trump was slow in any way, it was because of all the misinformation he was handed in the first place.

Nevertheless, it was he, and he alone, who put a ban on travel from China. This saved lives. Too bad Dr. Fauci doesn't say this on CNN. The man shows he not only is short in stature, but short on character, too. I guess that's why they call it practicing medicine!

William Cash, Victorville

Re: ‘COVID-19 v. flu’ (April 13, 2020)

Michael, you say you deal in facts. You then state the premise that if you don’t drive, you won’t die in a car crash. False premise, false fact. Tell that to the people killed by terrorists on sidewalks. Tell that to the thousands who were riding bikes, or were pedestrians who were hit and killed by cars over the years. You are right that if you never get in your own car, you will not be killed by that car — unless you’re working on it and it falls on you.

John Pedigo, Apple Valley

Is Trump ‘king’ or what?

There seems to be somewhat of a debate about President Trump having the “power” to dictate to the states his view on how we should proceed with the coronavirus attack.

Trump is a president in war-time mode. He ultimately has full and absolute power under the War Powers clause of the Constitution, not 435 Congressman. Some are loyal Americans, but some are bribed and blackmailed, and ready to do whatever it takes to stop this president from allowing them to push us into a world government. Not the 100 senators either. Some are loyal Americans; some are bribed and blackmailed into treason. I'll let you figure out who I’m talking about.

There is a reckoning coming and each of us will have to decide if we are with God, President Trump and the Constitution, or Satan, George Soros and the NWO. The choice is easy if you are a true American.

I trust President Trump more than any senator or any bribed and blackmailed member of Congress. He cannot be bought, blackmailed or framed. He answers only to God, history and himself.

“Fealty” is a word rarely used in this day and age, but if I could, I would lay my sword at the president's feet and swear my loyalty and allegiance to God, the Constitution and Donald J. Trump. Enough said!

Michael A. Pacer, Hesperia

Hesperia City Council

I received a card from the Hesperia City Council wanting my input on a community facilities district. They seem to be using the state shutdown to pass this district thing because those affected by it can't get together and discuss the impact.

I feel that this is using COVID-19 to pass a new tax on the homeowners in this district. The Council should wait until all those affected by the community facilities district can meet and discuss how it will affect homeowners in this district.

Richard Jordan, Hesperia

