Earth Day 2020

On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we find ourselves in a global pandemic brought on by COVID-19, with the likely outcome of hundreds of thousands, and possibly a million, lives lost worldwide. If we didn’t know that what happens in a far-off corner of the world could come to our doorstep, we do now.

This pandemic, which has brought so much disruption to our healthcare system, economy and lives, shows us the need to address climate change to avoid the massive disruptions that it will bring. COVID-19 has shown us the importance of accurate information and the need to listen to experts.

Climate scientists and economists are telling us to act now to limit the worst impacts. Maybe this will help us wake up to the need to address the climate change that is happening now. Just one of the many impacts will be sea-level rise, which will negatively impact almost every coastal city around the world. Sea-level rise, combined with storm surge and high tide, will cause the loss of millions of lives and the destruction of entire cities.

Just like the COVID-19 infection curve needs to be flattened, so too does the CO2 curve, the “Keeling Curve.” But unlike the COVID-19 curve, the CO2 curve will take thousands of years to significantly come down.

My wife and I chose to install solar panels on our house large enough not only to power our house but to also power our electric car. The solar energy our car uses cost us one cent a mile (that’s 100 miles for $1). We also belong to a nonpartisan organization called Citizens’ Climate Lobby that has a Fee and Dividend Plan that we believe could really help in slowing down climate change. Please check it out at CitizensClimateLobby.org.

Quintin Lake, Phelan

Re: Coronavirus and Democrats (April 5, 2020)

The “lifelong Democrat” who repeats Republican propaganda doesn't seem to get it. It's the Democrats who recognize that to keep the economy going we must keep the American workforce alive and healthy, and the only way we can do that today is through the current social distancing and voluntary quarantines that most Americans are currently obeying.

This means that the economy will temporarily suffer because many Americans are unable to work at this time, but once this crisis is over, Americans can return to work free from further fear of the virus.

On the other hand, Trump and the Republicans want to rush workers back to work ASAP so their rich and corporate masters (and the president) can start making money again and cheat their workers to inflate their own profits, like they did before the coronavirus crisis.

The Republicans don't care about the people; they only care about the money. What are the Republicans doing to make sure those helping to fight the virus are getting everything they need to properly do their jobs? All we get from the president is lies and excuses.

Nancy Pelosi is doing what the American people are demanding. The Democrats are the ones functioning for the American people.

Johnathan Haas, Apple Valley

Question

Daily Press, Thursday, April 16, 2020: “Newsom to spend $75 million of taxpayer money on Disaster Relief Fund for immigrants living in the country illegally.”

How is it possible that he has the nerve to ask for any federal funding help?

C.A. Meschter, Victorville

A response to Raymond Schindler

Raymond, E.J. Dionne’s opinion piece, “Wisconsin is proof we need urgent action on voting rights,” appeared first in The Washington Post on April 8. He’s a regular columnist for that paper.

It’s true that Wisconsin allows no-excuse absentee voting. If all Wisconsin voters had requested a mail-in ballot in a timely manner before the election and sent them in before Election Day, there would’ve been no problem.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation like a 100-year flood. It’s naïve to expect voters would have anticipated the situation on Election Day. The governor made a reasonable request of the state Legislature: Allow an extra few days past Election Day for the ballots to reach the authorities and still be counted. The Republican-dominated Legislature chose to reject that request knowing that, as a result, voters would be forced to choose between potential exposure to the virus and exercising their right to vote.

For that, Wisconsin Republicans are rightly condemned. However, I think Dionne is wrong to condemn the Supreme Court of Wisconsin for rejecting the governor’s attempt to postpone the election. Under the Wisconsin constitution, that wasn’t legal. That’s probably why he waited so long to issue that order, a political hail Mary. George Conway makes that argument forcefully in “Don’t like the Wisconsin election mess? Don’t blame the courts,” which appeared April 11 in the Post.

On the larger issue of opposing wide-spread efforts of Republicans to restrict voting rights and discourage universal suffrage, I agree with Dionne. That developing trend is one reason I left the party after 54 years as a registered Republican. However, the immediate priority for the nation, as Dionne points out, is to ensure all American citizens can vote safely in November, with no avoidable barriers.

Dan Madsen, Apple Valley

