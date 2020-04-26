In 1933, H.G. Wells penned a vision of the future, the title of which I’ve “appropriated” for this column.

Wells predicted a future that included a global economic slump that led to a world war and devastating global plague. Eventually the countries with the strongest militaries formed a “benevolent dictatorship.” A new world order was imposed on earth to end conflict and promote harmony.

My armchair predictions for our post-COVID-19 future are not quite that dark. My visions are purely speculative. They come backed by a smattering of research and common sense. With that warning, I give you the America of tomorrow.

Love at an acceptable social distance will be, uh, different. New dating apps will be created that incorporate encrypted security, allowing couples “intimate” chats without fear because their two-way video exchanges won’t be recorded or broadcast over social media.

Giant 100-inch monitors will be the rage among singles who desire a virtual room in which 12 images are shown in a Zoom-type environment that’ll be perfect for flirting. No longer will a geeky guy feel embarrassed when the hot girl at the end of the bar shuns his advances. She’ll simply terminate his video feed and he can move on. Rejection by mouse click. No shame in that.

Following an exchange of medical records, in-person meetings will take place after a long, socially distant courtship. Fathers across America will be happy to learn “virtual weddings” only require camera and audio equipment. No reception. The couple will go back to their apartment for a virtual honeymoon on gifted headsets since non-essential travel remains banned — except for celebrities.

The COVID-19 social distancing regimen will deal a death blow to the liberal planners who had California teetering toward high-density regulations for everything from single-family housing to dog kennels.

Five-story tall apartment buildings crammed into residential neighborhoods were so close to reality, the planners could smell victory. But, alas, the glorious dream of apartments placed on top of shops with rapid transit rail stops just outside was foiled by this damn virus. How can these people ever save our planet if we need extra space to stay alive? Oh my God, what a dilemma.

Large companies with office towers or complexes must redesign the way they do business. Working at home will be an option for many, but productivity will suffer when there’s no boss snooping around for results.

European commercial real estate companies will test a design they call the “Six-foot Office.” This is because they believe, as many American experts do, that a new approach to the business office layout is required. This will impact even smaller offices like insurance agencies. The “Six-foot Office” will feature paper desk pads meant to be discarded daily and Plexiglas barriers high enough to block germ flow. Sounds wonderfully collegial, doesn’t it?

This requirement will impact schools, too. Staggered attendance and extended hours for upper grades will be worked out to utilize classroom space and transportation equipment. School will be a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. job for everyone.

As already discussed by health officials, health checks before you enter a building for work, deliveries, play or food will be the norm. For businesses, that’s an extra security expense right there.

Investment tip: find companies that make throw-away devices used to take a person’s temperature. Those little strips you press to your forehead are a great example. Hundreds of millions will be needed to stick with this pre-check routine, particularly at large events like concerts. Masks and a temp check will be mandatory... indefinitely.

Meanwhile, because social distancing and mass transit are conceptually at odds, longer trains with extra cars and half-empty buses will be a must. That will mean more losses on the balance sheet, bigger government bailouts and higher ticket prices. Also, pound sand all you green-loving, internal combustion engine haters. Our future one-to-a-car California commuters will laugh in your faces.

An important part of reopening society will be determining who is and is not clear of this virus. The massive job to test, track and trace all who have encountered anyone carrying the virus will be painful.

That pain will come when we voluntarily weigh our loss of personal privacy against what’s best for all. It won’t be unlike what was experienced after 9/11, only it's not just the intelligence community involved, it’s everyone.

Apple and Google will have apps that’ll make it easy to use cellphone data to track and trace contacts. You’ll voluntarily load the app and push an alert after you contract the virus. The app will notify everyone you’ve encountered to get tested.

Your identity won’t be revealed in this process; however, because we couldn’t get most young people to socially distance themselves in 2020, they’ll likely decline to voluntarily use the alert system. Altruism will continue to not be a strong suit for anyone under 25.

At that point, we’ll agree as a society to allow some big computer in the sky to track us in the name of health. Will the tracking be abused? Probably. Is the trade-off worth it? Hopefully.

Now, one issue this virus has put on life support is globalism. COVID-19 has accomplished what nationalist movements everywhere failed to do by making citizens of every country keenly aware of the consequences that come with letting down their guards regarding immigration, unfettered international travel and foreign manufacturing. In my view, that’s one positive to come from this tragic event.

A problematic local issue that must be addressed quite soon — possibly before the future arrives — is what we do with the homeless folks who’ve been living in empty hotel rooms, vacant houses and trailers provided by our government. While you contemplate an answer, consider who and how the owners of those properties will be compensated for repairs and maintenance once they’re vacated.

A more significant issue, though, will be the push to create a single-payer health care plan for anyone who draws breath inside California’s borders. This crisis has given the “free health care for all” proponents a real leg up on expanding that type of program.

One minor issue, however, is California’s budget, which is likely to be anemic for years to come. Our surplus will disappear this year. Cuts to current programs are a threat, so expansion of benefits could be tough.

Remember, as our governor proclaimed, we proudly stand on our own and don’t take orders from D.C. Even if a Democrat gets elected president, will he be able to “gift” California federal funds over the needs of other states to keep our proposed universal plan afloat? If such a plan is put in place, how will we keep doctors and hospitals from fleeing the state when reimbursements drop even further?

This pandemic will affect the attitudes of voters as we approach the November election. How do the traditional platforms of the two major parties track with new realities about global trade, immigration and economic prosperity?

The shape of things to come is yet to be realized. The only sure thing is we will all experience the future together. It should be quite a ride.

