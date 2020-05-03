These are hard times for everyone. There is no doubt about that. We are all struggling in our own ways. Small and large businesses are suffering in the midst of what experts predict will be our biggest recession in a century due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly 30.3 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began. About one in six Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March, and economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.

Make no mistake, everybody is hurting, even chambers. The first chamber of commerce in the United States was started in New York in 1758. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce was established in 1912. Loosely defined, a chamber of commerce, sometimes known as a “board of trade” is an association or network of businesspeople designed to promote and protect the interests of its members.

While tragic, this pandemic is an example of what chambers were built for: support. We keep our membership prices low and supplement operating expenses with income derived from our gracious Chairman Circle members, monthly meetings and our various annual events, which are all on hold to protect public health.

But this gives us a chance to protect our local businesses – fulfilling our most important mission. We don’t exist to raffle gift baskets. We exist to promote and protect the interests of the businesses in the communities of the High Desert.

Since long before the worst of the consequences of the pandemic began to be felt by the business community we were scouring resources that could be offered to help when things got as bad as they are now. Regular emails to members have included free webinars for HR managers, information on coronavirus small business loans, CARES Act information, a guide to the employee retention tax credit and much more.

We followed that up with a membership survey to learn more about the specific impacts that COVID-19 has had on our members so we could further mobilize resources. Visit www.VVChamber.com for a list of COVID-19 resources. We’ve also adjusted our membership options to help members and prospective members through these difficult times, from monthly payments to economic recovery grants to anniversary adjustments. We’re doing our best to ensure you can continue providing your services.

In my long chamber career, most of which was spent in Northern California, I’ve never encountered a place like the High Desert. Despite its growing population, it’s hard to run across someone you don’t know through some mutual acquaintance. It’s a place where small businesses and startups can still thrive based solely on word of mouth.

At the same time, we have corporate giants like Snapple, Rubbermaid, GE and ComAv that have decided to make the Victor Valley their home, providing thousands of jobs in doing so. Our local community colleges have created programs to specifically train our home-grown youth to work in good paying positions for these companies and raise the next generation of High Desert leaders.

Our Board Chair, Jan Gonzales, raised her kids here and has risen to serve as the superintendent of the Victor Elementary School District. The chamber is here to help take care of those businesses that have taken care of our community.

With so much already being lost to this tragic pandemic — friends, loved ones, social freedoms — we must not lose our local businesses, which are a significant ingredient in the glue that holds this community together. Please give your local chamber a call, even if you’re not a member, we’re here to help you get through this and thrive again when we are past this pandemic.

Call the Victor Valley Chamber of Commerce at 760-245-6506. Call the Hesperia Chamber of Commerce at 760-244-2135.

Mark Creffield is CEO of the Victor Valley and Hesperia chambers of commerce.