Flattening the curve

“Flattening the curve” seems to be working in the High Desert, but, unfortunately, I’m reading a lot of comments that suggest the lower incidence of COVID-19 infections and deaths here is an indication that the whole thing is overblown. Successful social distancing and other measures are the reason we are not suffering like other areas. Letting up now puts us all in danger of repeated new outbreaks.

I hope the High Desert remains sensible and cautious. We all want to get back to normal, and we all hate a quarantine. But the virus causing this thing doesn't care what we want. While we should all be encouraged by the fact we have flattened the curve, relaxing or letting up now would just put us in a possible recurring pandemic for a much longer period of time.

If people don't care about their own health, at least remember there are a lot of High Desert citizens who do. Think of the healthcare workers, first responders, firemen and all the workers who have to work on the front lines to keep things going. Don't be selfish. We are really all in this together, and without continued collective responses, like social distancing and following health orders, we could be stuck in this for a long time to come.

Armand Morton, Apple Valley

Hate vs love

I had stopped writing letters to the editor because of the cruel prejudice that prevailed. The “Mad Dog” thinks he is clever and amusing. Now I read on the front page that we have a group that wants to force our governor to open the gate so they can get their businesses going on the backs of the working population.

How unfeeling can these people be? What is going on in this world? It’s public knowledge that the people in retirement homes are dying rapidly due to the virus being brought to the homes by people that have no regard for the old folks that are in these places.

So now the "Freedom Rally" wants to open up everyone's doors because these people have the means to survive! After you eliminate the over 65ers and you go after the middle-to-low-class workers, you’ll have to do all the work yourselves. But maybe you’ll invent robots to do all the work needed.

We were a country founded in God and his principles. What happened to unity for our country as neighbors? We lived in a democratic, God-fearing country, not an atheistic, intellectual-based one. I don’t understand how our political choices have made the parties become heartless and hostile. We used to be just Americans. May God have mercy on this country.

Carol Jauregui, Victorville

What fortuitous circumstance be this?

COVID-19 has given Gavin Newsom the opportunity of a lifetime. His daily televised updates provide him the exposure and national (even global) attention for which other politicians would pay a premium. The fact that he’s young, tall, articulate, charismatic and has a full head of hair doesn’t hurt either. Politically, his only negative attributes are he’s straight, white and male.

It appears he’s done quite adequately dealing with this crisis so far and has even been gracious enough to reach across the aisle to give President Trump some of the credit he is due... to Pelosi’s utter disdain.

Does anyone else see where this may be going? Once Trump has successfully completed his second term, I predict Mr. Newsom (a fourth-generation Democrat) will run for and be elected president on a third-party platform in 2024.

Or, on the other hand (coincidentally), considering his middle name is Christopher and his sister is Hilary (I’m just making an observation here), he may be the antichrist? Lest we forget: he was born in the sixth decade of the 20th century, is over 6 feet tall and has six people in his immediate family: 6 6 6. Fortuity or omen?

As I’m just a messenger, I’ll let the conspiracy theorists take it from here.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Mail fraud

I've been boiling mad since reading the column by Looney Tunes professor E.J. Dionne, of Georgetown University. It's a perfect example of communist propaganda, a hit piece aimed at destroying our sacred institution, the voting booth.

I felt like Popeye, with his corn-cob pipe clenched between his teeth and steam billowing out both ears. I even turned back to the front page to ensure I wasn't reading Pravda. Have the Daily Press’ editorial staffers revealed themselves as sleeper agents for China and Russia? And I was surprised to find only one reference to this piece in the Letters section, and that a mild response at that.

The formula is to take aim at an event which ties into one of our sacred institutions; write a story packed with vicious, intentionally malicious lies; and use it to attack our freedoms.

Our comrade Democrats are pushing to conduct the 2020 election entirely by mail-in ballots. The April Judicial Watch newsletter reveals that eight counties in Iowa have more people registered to vote than the number of voting-age residents. Nationwide there are 378 counties with more registered voters than there are voting-age residents. Those counties account for 2.5 million votes up for grabs by anyone looking to steal an election.

The April 20 Washington Examiner, with data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s Election Administration and Voting Survey, reports that 16.4 million mail ballots went missing in the 2016/2018 elections. In 2018, 42.4 million were sent. Over 1 million were undeliverable. Over 430,000 were rejected. Nearly 10.5 million went missing. Millions of opportunities for voter fraud.

Democrats know they can't beat Trump in a fair election. They’re doing their best to defeat him any way they can, by hook or by crook.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

