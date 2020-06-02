Life equals work, work equals life

Life equals work equals life. Don't believe it? Don't feel lonely. There are a lot of politicians and judges who don't have a clue either. In physics, work is the measure of force multiplied by the distance over which that force is applied. In general terms, work is physical or mental effort applied in order to achieve a purpose or product.

Mother Nature has blessed us with autonomic nervous systems, which keep our hearts beating to circulate blood and maintain continuous breathing in order to replenish oxygen and expel unwanted carbon dioxide.

Both are examples of continuous work required to maintain life. They allow us to sleep at night to recharge for the exertion of the next day. Living and breathing require energy, and it must be replenished on a regular basis. We are living creatures, and we are not plugged into the energy grid. We are more like a battery pack that needs regular charging. That means we need food. To get it, we must go find it and harvest it (berries, nuts, roots, fruits), grow it, or hunt and kill it. In every instance, work is required. Simply moving our bodies requires some amount of work.

If we don't work, we don't eat. If we don't use our bodies, our muscles atrophy and turn into fat. Our health declines. Inactivity breeds emotional and mental health issues. We die sooner than we otherwise would have. Work sustains life. Ergo, life is work.

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

We the people

I’ve noticed a disturbing meme in Daily Press letters and headlines, and other news outlets. It appears people of a conservative bent use, "We the People" to indicate patriotism and the fact that at least they and one other espouse a particular idea, cause or demand. If it’s an individual opinion, which single-signature letters are, they should say, "I the Person."

When you figuratively wrap yourself in the flag by quoting the Constitution, it’s the flag of all U.S. citizens. So when someone says, "We the People," unless he’s polled me personally, he exaggerates his support.

I’m writing about the rally to relax COVID-19 restrictions and the April 24 Daily Press article about it. Repeated use of the phrase makes it appear "We the People" are united in the demand to return to normal life. The latest figure I’ve seen is 68% of "People" are concerned things are moving too fast. But they aren't rallying, occupying civic buildings or brandishing weapons.

We all want a return to normalcy. For those who need to return to so-called non-essential jobs immediately, I’m behind you 100%. If employers and employees follow guidelines, the risk of a surge in cases and deaths is acceptable to those most at risk.

Those anxious to return to entertainment/recreation need to be patient if they don't want to follow precautions to protect themselves and all they come in contact with. Schools and houses of worship are adapting electronically. The close physical contact and fellowship that are best for teaching and worshipping are not safe yet.

The people most at risk aren’t trying to take your freedoms. We’re asking you to work with us to keep everyone safe so We the People — yes, all of us — can enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Dr. Doug Hubbard, Cedarpines Park

Better with Biden

Despite the horsepuckey right-wingers are being fed, our nation would be far better off right now if Joe Biden (or even Hillary Clinton, the American people's choice for president in 2016) were in the White House instead of despicable, deplorable, deranged, demented, disgusting, dumb Donald.

Biden wouldn't have wasted six weeks trying to deny the pandemic or blame it on others. He would have used the anti-pandemic task force that he helped create and Trump destroyed to take the proper steps to combat it.

Biden would not have put useless tariffs on China that have only hurt the Americans, especially farmers. He would have worked to get Americans medical care that helped them all, instead of trying to take away what little they have with no plan to replace it.

He'd acknowledge that cutting payroll taxes wouldn't help most Americans as they'd only have to pay more later. He'd raise taxes, like capital gains taxes, that only help the wealthiest of Americans. He'd advocate for hard-working Americans, placing their interests over the greedy corporations.

He'd work to make clean energy more available and more efficient than the fossil fuels destroying our environment. Fracking is just making things worse; ask anyone who lives near a fracking site.

What plan did Donald Trump have for this country? What promises did he keep? What has he done for working Americans? What has he done for America's credibility in the world? What did he do to prevent the infection of now over 1.8 million Americans and the deaths of over 105,000?

Four years of Trump and America is in the worst shape it's ever been.

Timothy Mayer, Hesperia

