Re: 'All around us, there are helpers' (June 2, 2020)

It was so nice to read an upbeat and genteel article written by Laura Bush. She illustrates the fact that heroes come in many forms, and are helpful in so many thoughtful, generous and creative ways. She closes by reminding us how we can be a hero for our children: "Love them, hug them, spend time with them, keep them safe, and tell them that sunny days will return again."

Libby Farmer, Victorville

Re: ‘George Floyd’ (June 5, 2020)

Cliff Williams stated in his letter that the murder of George Floyd was an “unfortunate death” and then stated that he regretted the “imprisonment of the four police officers.” That is the absolute reason for the Black Lives Matter movement. Blacks across this nation are continuously being arrested, assaulted, profiled, murdered, stopped and detained for jogging “while black”, driving “while black” and being out in public “while black.” Americans like Mr. Williams do not comprehend that they have misguided views and opinions that are the root of the problem, which caused the Black Lives Movement to protest the killing of blacks.

Lawrence Mayer, Lucerne Valley

Voting in November

Elections are at the bedrock of our democratic republic, but we don’t all agree on what needs to be done to ensure voting is perceived as fair and honest by all Americans, and is accessible to all qualified citizens without undue barriers.

While we do need to look at long term balloting reforms, first we need to plan for the November election when the pandemic may still be with us, making some traditional balloting procedures dangerous.

Voting by mail is the most obvious way to deal with this fall’s balloting challenge. President Trump says mail-in balloting is ripe for fraud. He has a point. Voting by mail is inherently more vulnerable to fraud than in-person voting. However, some states, like Oregon, vote entirely by mail. They have found ways to guard against fraud.

Most Democrats and many Republicans are prepared to push quickly to vote by mail in their own states, but it seems unlikely that all states could convert 100% of their balloting to this method by November. However, there are ways to make in-person voting more safe.

For instance, polls could be open over a period of two or three days and polling places could be selected with substantial square footage, which would make possible more physical distancing. The challenge is that most such changes would cost extra money.

Conduct of elections is the province of the states, so it is necessary in this emergency that Congress appropriate money to help states deal with this challenge. Also, Congress should issue guidelines, separate from any special funding, to help states structure their planning on this vital issue.

These are divisive times. It is more important than ever that we conduct our election in such a way that will make us all proud.

Dan Madsen, Apple Valley

Our flag means nothing?

An MSNBC propagandist insulted this country and our flag when he attacked Drew Brees for wanting to show respect for the flag. Sadly, Brees folded under the pressure brought by propagandist dictators and apologized for loving his country and flag. Spineless, in my opinion.

This person basically said the flag means nothing. This fool, who hides behind the laws of this country and free speech would silence anyone who does not walk in lockstep with the socialist agenda. In a number of countries the left seems to admire, these comments would put him in jail if not get him shot.

Socialists don’t care about minorities. They manipulate you to achieve their ends, then cast you aside. They’ve done this to the black population for decades. Repeatedly they’ve promised all kinds of privileges and always fail to produce, blaming Republicans even when they have the majority and can pass any laws they like. And they’re believed. Astounding!

The riots and looting that have swept this nation have been initiated by the leftists and their white counterparts, the anarchists who have been destroying black businesses and neighborhoods, as well as working-class families and their employers. Your lives and futures mean nothing to them.

The ability for people to peacefully protest and demand redress for grievances is part of our heritage. Yet it is being taken from you by these anarchists and liberals. If you don’t take this privilege back and strive to keep your freedoms, you will lose both.

With all the mistakes we’ve made, we’ve still done much better than most of the world and most other forms of government that’ve been tried. People still want to legally immigrate to this country from all over the world, especially from dictatorships that plague so many countries.

James Jacobs, Apple Valley

