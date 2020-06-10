Ants

Today I watched about a hundred ants with a problem. Something big and heavy was covering the hole. Two or three would come to study the object, but could not find a solution. Occasionally, an ant would grab the object, but couldn't pull it away. He needed help, but got none. Other ants didn't recognize his leadership abilities.

A few ants wandered away from the group that surrounded the hole. Soon they returned when they realized they weren't being followed. Finally, a solution was found. The ants began digging a hole next to the object that closed the original hole. Ants are smarter than humans. In a few minutes they learned how to solve a problem. In millions of years we haven't learned how to solve our problems.

Ken Churchill, Hesperia

Closed minds

Some of the events from last weekend show how polarized America is becoming. The Op-ed editor of the New York Times resigned because of the protests over an opinion piece from Sen. Tom Cotton. The piece was his opinion, not a statement of facts, that was opposed by people who wanted no discussion of the issue. We are seeing a trend toward refusal of people to clearly debate an issue. If you do not want to hear from someone who disagrees with you, just do not read the article. Until Americans return to honest debating, not campaign speeches, there will be no progress to re-unification or even civility. Hiding your head in the sand solves nothing. Just talk it out, folks.

Richard Rorex, Apple Valley

Whoa, Nelly!

Let's hold our horses for just a minute. When reading and writing “opinions,” one must remember that the ink on the paper only tries to convey a message, but, all too often, it’s misinterpreted or misunderstood. Often, written words are taken based on how “we” feel, not how the writer felt.

Case in point: I read Mr. William's letter, “George Floyd” (June 5, 2020). I also read Mr. Mayer's rebuttal letter (June 7, 2020). Both, from my perspective, convey a different message. I believe Mr. Willams' letter had good intentions. If you read each sentence on their own, the comment makes sense and is reasonable.

Now comes interpretation, which isn’t infallible. At one point, Mr. Williams wrote, “I especially regret the imprisonment of the four police officers.” Emotions shouldn’t get in the way. This can be taken as supporting the lawless actions of the officers. Or, that our nation and police officers’ culture is cause for regret. That culture is leading us down a path that requires these arrests. That's what’s regrettable.

“I’m sure the officers didn’t intend to kill George Floyd,” Mr. Williams wrote. Really? The video and audio evidence would prove otherwise. Nearly nine minutes of doing nothing — nothing — but kneeling on Mr. Floyd's neck, back and legs. What were they waiting for? I guess we all now know. Premeditated?

But then the rebuttal: “Americans like Mr. Williams do not comprehend that they have misguided views and opinions that are the root of the problem,” Mr. Mayer wrote. Quick to react? Misinterpretation? Maybe. I don’t know Mr. Mayer or Mr. Williams, but to make such a claim without knowing and understanding the man, the motive, the message, also contributes to the problem.

Rush to judgment can be reason enough for the lack of a prejudice-free society.

Ed Jackman, Apple Valley

Ever improving

Mr. James Rosen’s point of view in a recent Sunday Daily Press regarding Big Brother’s quantum leap in perception of each of us in our daily lives using the internet tool was right on. Between the devices we use, carry and pass by as we move about in our daily lives, we leave electronic footprints as clear as a deer walking through a snow-covered meadow.

And, as R. Buckminster Fuller observed in his 1985 book, “The Critical Path,” back when nobody on our planet knew a google from a goose: “Ever-improving scientific technology will produce ever-more-effective results with ever-less investment of weight and volume of materials, ergs of energy, and seconds of time for the performance of a particular function.”

That “ever-improving” point is profoundly illustrated by our data-storage ability. My first hard drive, back in 1965, used 17 disks, each 3 feet in diameter, stacked in a hard drive cabinet about the size of a VW van of that era, to store 2.4 MB worth of data. With its auxiliary electronics cabinet, and allowing access for routine maintenance, this 1965 hard drive took up about 200 square feet of computer room floor space.

Today, you can buy a book-sized 6 TB hard drive for about $200. To store that much data using those 1965 hard drives would take 417 trillion acres of computer room floor space! And likely require more electricity than we produce on our wee planet today.

We should start spelling the internet with a capital “I” because, today, the Internet knows near as much about your daily life as God does. And the memory and perception of Big Brother — aka Sir Internet — is “ever-improving.”

Bob Nelson, Hesperia

The American flag

It's very sad and disappointing to hear someone like New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees have to apologize for standing up and respecting the American flag. The American flag waves proudly over a nation and honors God, freedom, justice and the inalienable rights of man. Hundreds of thousands of men and women have laid down their lives defending it. For people who identify as Americans to show disrespect for it is reprehensible, disgusting and disloyal.

The First Amendment allows the people to peacefully protest grievances against the government. That a former NFL player named Colin Kaepernick disrespected our flag and national anthem by kneeling instead of standing in defiance made no sense whatsoever. Had Mr. Kaepernick truly wanted to protest police misconduct, he had ample opportunity outside of the playing field. During the NFL season, his team would have visited 26 different major cities in which he could have, on his own time, protested in front of police stations and city halls.

By his own reputation he would have drawn a number of favorable media outlets to cover his complaints on primetime TV. However, he chose to make a spectacle of himself instead. Shame on him and all those who kneel with him.

William Cash, Victorville

Re: ‘American Conservatives’ (May 22, 2020)

If you tell the truth about Donald Trump to people who refuse to accept it, they accuse you of hateful lies, inability to reason with logic, making insane comments, yada, yada, yada, which is exactly what those saying these things, like Richard Behmer, are guilty of.

Like their hero, Trumpkins are very good at projection, accusing everyone else of what they do. But it's Trump that is the lying, cheating, crooked, corrupt, ignorant, stupid, shifty, racist, bigoted, rude, nasty, creepy, narcissistic, grossly incompetent fake — the epitome of everything he accuses others of.

The truth is always the exact opposite of what Donald Trump claims, like his new big lie that voting by mail will lead to massive voter fraud that, like everything he says, is unsupported by fact or reality.

Those like Mr. Behmer love to claim that anyone who speaks truth about Trump suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome," but they are the ones suffering from "Projection Derangement Syndrome."

Danny Sexton​, Apple Valley

Protracted protests and waning public support

Most military personnel are somewhat familiar with riot control, as we received training for the remote possibility local law enforcement might become overwhelmed and we would be called in to help quell out-of-control mobs.

Rational people, when confronted by an overwhelming force, armed and dressed in full riot gear, will disperse and be dissuaded from trying to advance through any defensive barrier established by police. Also, under those circumstances, normal folks realize failure to comply with lawful orders to disperse may compel authorities to push back and use force. However, when mobs rule, individual intellects disconnect and instinctual animalistic behaviors (herd mentality) prevail, and that’s when violence, chaos, rioting and looting occur.

Although protest organizers would never admit it, Mr. Gugino (the feeble old man who fell and was injured during his encounter with riot police in Buffalo) may have been planted there as an intentional sacrifice. May we assume then that senior lives are expendable and of little concern as long as their sacrifices advance the BLM cause?

The BLM movement most certainly has a legitimate and absolutely righteous cause for protesting, and I hope their efforts promote desperately needed changes. But they also must realize how they’re creating the perfect environment for extremists to flourish, which is counter productive to their cause. These prolonged protests, and the collateral destruction becoming associated with them, will eventually result in the loss of the overwhelming public support the BLM movement deserves and is currently experiencing.

Mike Sparlin, Victorville

Racism and riots

Yes, like millions of other Americans, I witnessed the murder of Mr. Floyd by the four police officers in Minneapolis, particularly officer Derek Chauvin. The blatant murder viewed by tens of millions of Americans and, yet, that officer saw fit to continue to "stick" his knee in that poor man's neck until he could not breathe.

I swear, being a Marine combat veteran — and a witness to many, many murders, deaths and much evil in my time in war — it is an ugly, ugly thing to witness a human being being taken from existence, killed, murdered, slaughtered and then try to go back to "normal" existence and forget what you "lived" and "witnessed."

We must keep our High Desert free of crime — crime is bad, like, “Duh” — however, try explaining that to many in the High Desert communities of Victorville and some surrounding cities.

It is normally about our values, upbringing, socio-economic status, academic standing in life, job status, et al. Can't we all get along? No, not if we all have different cultures, values, religions or academic standings — third graders just don't hang out with 12th graders.

That is why all of us living and breathing in America the beautiful must speak English, live our American culture, share our American values, share America’s dream, come together as one under America and under the flag!

Dan Daniels, High Desert

