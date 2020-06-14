Disturbing

The recent, and ongoing, demonstrations and rioting are disturbing. The many signs waved high in the air state whatever opinion the demonstrator espouses (I doubt that rioters have any agenda except lawlessness). Those signs, though subject to differing opinions, are OK, but when the mayor of our country's capital city decides to trash the streets with a political slogan, it's beyond outrageous. Those huge yellow letters are disgusting. Hopefully when that mayor is booted out of office, a saner elected official will have them removed.

Mele Bond, Victorville

Anarchy in action

What we have seen occurring in some of our major cities is an abomination of justice. The governors and mayors of these entities should be recalled for malfeasance and their police chiefs fired for dereliction of duty.

The First Amendment of the Constitution says in part, “...the right of the people to peacefully assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The optimal word here is "peacefully"! So, how can it be that our elected and appointed officials and leaders have failed to understand this basic concept? What they have allowed to happen and what is currently going on in the City of Seattle is nothing short of anarchy in action.

No loyal American would object to anyone peacefully protesting injustices, but when the first rock is thrown, window is broken or business is looted, it is no longer peaceful; but an unlawful assembly that must be stopped with the full force of the law.

William Cash, Victorville

Understanding ‘Black lives matter’

Imagine you have a child. While giving the eulogy for your beloved, but now deceased child, you reminisce. You begin by telling stories about your loved one, how special he was to everyone in the family. How many friends he had. How much he loved his family and friends. You express pride over his accomplishments and sorrow over your family's loss. But then another parent, with a child about the same age, grabs the microphone and says, "Actually, all children are special!"

Now do you get it?

Irv Kettler, Victorville

Compare and contrast, left and right

Stephen Moore, writing for the Washington Examiner, makes a number of observations which highlight stark differences between the left and the right.

No. 1: The right believes that stay-at-home orders and social-distancing requirements are counterproductive and should be repealed safely and immediately. The Left believes that those orders must stay in place but should apply to those on the right, not to liberal protesters.

No. 2: The right engages in nonviolence. The left shows tacit support for mob violence.

No. 3: The right believes that the best way to revive the economy is to incentivize a dormant workforce to get back on the job. The left believes that the best way to revive the economy is to pay people more money not to work than to work.

No. 4: When the right protests against injustice, such as 40 million people losing their jobs due to lockdowns, it is always during the light of day so they can be seen and heard. The left protests in the dark so that people can't see what the criminal elements are doing.

No. 5: When the right holds rallies, they carry the American flag. When the left protests (and riots), the only American flags you see are burned.

No. 6: The right believes that there are limits to how much governments can spend and borrow to avoid national bankruptcy and financial ruin. The left believes that trillions of dollars of added spending and debt are advisable and benign.

But wait, there's more. To be continued…

Gabriel Portillo, Hesperia

Gen. Mark Milley

Gen. Mark Milley's statement that he was sorry for participating in Trump's walk to St. John's Episcopal Church was wrong and out of line! The church was damaged by rioters the day before and the general was sorry for involving the military in what he called "domestic politics."

By "domestic politics" does he mean the line between President Trump ordering the military to stop rioters from burning down Washington, D.C. and the rioters themselves? Since when are rioters considered to have any kind of voice in domestic politics?

What else is the military for than keeping law and order when an outside political force is financing riots and destruction of our cities? Perhaps the general thought it was only a coincidence that the rocks and piles of prepositioned bricks were there for the rioters to use.

When the local police are outnumbered and hamstrung by paid off liberal politicians that will not let them do their job, it's time for the military to intervene.

When I say "intervene," I don't mean that the military should be forced to wash and oil the feet of the BLM and antifa rioters like liberal white Democrats did the other day. The antifa and BLM rioters should be subdued, unmasked, indicted, convicted and given long prison terms in Guantanamo because they are enemy combatants. Enemies of the Constitution, enemies of America and enemies of free people everywhere.

Anything less than that is giving "aid and comfort" to the enemy, and the general should know better!

Michael A. Pacer, Hesperia

